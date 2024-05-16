Caitlin Clark home debut live updates, score: Fever superstar rookie plays first regular season home game in front of Indiana crowd

The Fever enter the matchup with the New York Liberty at 0-1 after dropping their season opener

After struggling in her WNBA debut — 20 points on 33% shooting from the floor and 10 turnovers — Caitlin Clark gets to take the court for the first time in the regular season in front of her new home fans at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the Indiana Fever will take on the New York Liberty.

Caitlin Clark G - IND 2024 - 2025 season 20 Pts 3 Ast 32:00 Min 36.4 3P% 0 FG%

Part of Clark's debut struggles can be attributed to the fact that the Connecticut Sun, who lost in the WNBA semifinals last season, returned nearly all of a roster that allowed the fewest points per game in the WNBA last season. Her Game 2 matchup isn't any easier as the Liberty made the WNBA Finals last season and allowed the lowest field goal percentage in the league in 2023. Oh, and the Liberty won their season opener against the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night.

How to watch Caitlin Clark's WNBA home debut

You can stream tonight's game on Amazon Prime at 7 p.m. ET and follow along with live updates throughout the night on Caitlin Clark's first regular season home game with the Indiana Fever.