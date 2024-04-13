No More Time trainer, jockey, owner, record, more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

No More Time is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

No More Time will enter the Kentucky Derby off a runner-up finish in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9. He currently ranks 19th on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 45.

No More Time

No More Time and jockey Paco Lopez won the Grade 3 Sam. F. Davis on Feb. 10 at Tampa Bay Downs.

Color: Dark bay/brown

Bred in: Iowa

Sire: Not This Time

Dam: Baroness Juliette, by Speightstown

Price tag: $40,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Owner: Morplay Racing (Rich Mendez), first Derby

Trainer: Jose D’Angelo, first Derby

Jockey: Javier Castellano, 1 for 16 in Derby. Won with Mage in 2023.

Record: 2-2-0 in five starts

Career earnings: $226,780

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 45 (No. 19)

Last race: Second in Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9, a neck behind Domestic Product

Running style: Up front early

Notes: No More Time broke through by winning the Grade 3 Sam Davis –— as the 3-1 favorite — on Feb. 10 at Tampa Bay before his runner-up finish in the Tampa Bay Derby. … According to Churchill Downs records, No More Time would be the first Iowa-bred to compete in the Kentucky Derby. … The leading trainer in Venezuela in 2018, D’Angelo moved to South Florida in 2019 and made it big with Jesus’ Team, who finished third in the 2020 Preakness.

What they’re saying: “We’re not just going to just run a horse there,” D’Angelo said. “We have a horse with a chance to win the race.”

More horse racing: How many horses have won Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2024 horse No More Time trainer, owner, jockey, record