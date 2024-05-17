Chiefs' Wanya Morris, Chukwuebuka Godrick arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession

A difficult offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs continues with news that two players were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession on Thursday.

Offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were released on Friday afternoon after posting a $2,500 bond, according to the Johnson County, Kansas Sheriff department (via NFL Media's Grant Gordon).

The two players were arrested Thursday night by a Johnson County Sheriff's Deputy and taken into custody, reports Kansas City's KSHB 41. They were booked around 2 a.m. Friday, according to court records. Morris and Godrick will next appear in court on May 23.

Morris was Kansas City's third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He's expected to compete for the starting left tackle position this season. Godrick joined the Chiefs last season through the NFL's International Player Pathway, having never played organized football before the 2023 preseason.

#Chiefs Wanya Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested and charged with marijuana possession Friday in Johnson County, Kansas. The pair have since been released @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/y4LismCMyT — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladdtv) May 17, 2024

The arrests are the latest in a series of troubling offseason developments for the Super Bowl champions.

In April, receiver Rashee Rice was involved in a multi-car crash while racing a Lamborghini in northeast Dallas. He currently faces eight felony charges, a $1 million lawsuit and a likely suspension by the NFL. Rice is also suspected of assaulting a person at a Dallas nightclub earlier this month.

Last week, kicker Harrison Butker made a controversial commencement speech at Benedictine College in Kansas in which he criticized diversity and equity initiatives and congratulated the women earning degrees by saying they were probably more excited about getting married and having children. That compelled the NFL to distance itself from Butker's remarks, saying the league does not share his views.

In April, Jackson County voters defeated a sales tax referendum that would have funded renovations to Arrowhead Stadium. And this week, rookie receiver Xavier Worthy, the Chiefs' 2024 first-round pick, had his car stolen from his apartment complex shortly after moving to Kansas City.

Taking all of this into consideration, the Chiefs probably feel like their 2024-25 season opener versus the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 probably can't arrive soon enough.