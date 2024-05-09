Copper Tax trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about Preakness 2024 horse

Copper Tax is possible to compete in the $2 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.

Copper Tax will enter the Preakness off a victory in the Federico Tesio Stakes on April 20 at Laurel Park.

Copper Tax

Copper Tax and jockey J.G. Torrealba win the Federico Tesio Stakes on April 20 at Laurel Park.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Copper Bullet

Dam: Wilhelmina, by Majestic Warrior

Price tag: $45,000 at 2022 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Fall Yearling Sale

Owner: Rose Petal Stable (Chris Loso)

Trainer: Gary Capuano

Jockey: J.G. Torrealba

Record: 7-1-0 in 10 starts

Career earnings: $386,500

Last race: Won Federico Tesio Stakes on April 20 at Laurel Park by three-quarters of a length over Speedyness

Running style: Closer

Notes: Copper Tax won five straight races as a 2-year-old — four of them at Delaware Park — before stepping into stakes company and finishing sixth in the Grade 2 Remsen last December at Aqueduct. Copper Tax was stepped on leaving the gate and lost a shoe. … Copper Tax opened his 3-year-old campaign with a 10th-place finish in the Grade 3 Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs and then won back-to-back black-type stakes at Laurel Park. … Capuano trained Captain Bodgit, who was second in the 1997 Kentucky Derby behind Silver Charm and third in the Preakness.

What they’re saying: “We’re just waiting to see what horses are entering the race and what’s going to be the best opportunity for Copper Tax to do well,” Loso said. “It’s not just about going into a race like the Preakness just because it’s a big race. You want to make sure that the horse you have in there is there to do well. We want to make sure we give him the best opportunity possible to perform well. We are weighing every option.”

