What date and time is the Preakness Stakes 2024? What to know on horses, odds, how to watch

The Preakness Stakes' 149th running at Pimlico Race Course is rapidly approaching.

Coming fresh off Mystic Dan's win at the 2024 Kentucky Derby, here's your guide to the 2024 Preakness Stakes.

Here's a look at when the race is, what horses to expect, how much tickets cost and more.

When is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Where is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The 149th Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore.

National Treasure with John R. Velazquez up (1) defeats Blazing Sevens with Irad Ortiz, Jr. up (7) to win the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore on May 20, 2023.

What is the official 2024 Preakness Stake post time?

The 149th Preakness Stakes post time is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.

Preakness Stakes 2024 horses

The field is still being determined, and courier-journal.com offers a list of horses projected to make the starting lineup for the 2024 Preakness stakes, including Kentucky Derby runners − winner Mystik Dan and Just Steel.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds

Horse Odds Muth 10-11 Mystik Dan 3-1 Tuscan Gold 5-1 Imagination 5-1 Just Steel 10-1 Seize the Gray 10-1 Copper Tax 16-1 Uncle Heavy 20-1 Informed Patriot 20-1 Mugatu 33-1

How much are 2024 Preakness Stakes tickets?

Below is a price list for Preakness Stakes tickets, according to preakness.com/tickets:

Concourse: $210-$279.

Grandstand: $203-$518.

Clubhouse: $316-$405.

Clubhouse Dining: $525-$825.

Turfside Terrace: $925

Premium: Call ahead for booking.

What channel is 2024 Preakness Stakes on?

The Preakness Stakes will be broadcast on CNBC, FanDuel TV, HTV, NBC, Telemundo and Universo.

How to livestream the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Streaming options include the FanDuel TV+ (Apple Store/Google Play), NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes

Catch all the horse racing action from Pimlico through multiple viewing platforms including CNBC, FanDuel TV, HTV, NBC, NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com, Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.

When does 2024 Preakness Stakes live coverage start?

Live coverage kicks off on FanDuel TV at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.

What is the 2024 Preakness Stakes TV schedule?

All Day Coverage; FanDuel TV, HTV.

1:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET; CNBC.

4:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.

6:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET; Telemundo, Universo.

Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes in Bob Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail last year.

When is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8, 2024.

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is a series of three horse races − the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Only 3-year-old thoroughbred horses compete in each race.

Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a winning time 2:03.24 on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby runs Saturday, May 3, 2025.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

