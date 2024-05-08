What date and time is the Preakness Stakes 2024? What to know on horses, odds, how to watch
The Preakness Stakes' 149th running at Pimlico Race Course is rapidly approaching.
Coming fresh off Mystic Dan's win at the 2024 Kentucky Derby, here's your guide to the 2024 Preakness Stakes.
Here's a look at when the race is, what horses to expect, how much tickets cost and more.
When is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?
The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 18, 2024.
Where is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?
The 149th Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore.
What is the official 2024 Preakness Stake post time?
The 149th Preakness Stakes post time is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.
Preakness Stakes 2024 horses
The field is still being determined, and courier-journal.com offers a list of horses projected to make the starting lineup for the 2024 Preakness stakes, including Kentucky Derby runners − winner Mystik Dan and Just Steel.
2024 Preakness Stakes odds
Horse
Odds
Muth
10-11
Mystik Dan
3-1
Tuscan Gold
5-1
Imagination
5-1
Just Steel
10-1
Seize the Gray
10-1
Copper Tax
16-1
Uncle Heavy
20-1
Informed Patriot
20-1
Mugatu
33-1
How much are 2024 Preakness Stakes tickets?
Below is a price list for Preakness Stakes tickets, according to preakness.com/tickets:
Concourse: $210-$279.
Grandstand: $203-$518.
Clubhouse: $316-$405.
Clubhouse Dining: $525-$825.
Turfside Terrace: $925
Premium: Call ahead for booking.
What channel is 2024 Preakness Stakes on?
The Preakness Stakes will be broadcast on CNBC, FanDuel TV, HTV, NBC, Telemundo and Universo.
How to livestream the 2024 Preakness Stakes
Streaming options include the FanDuel TV+ (Apple Store/Google Play), NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.
How to watch the 2024 Preakness Stakes
Catch all the horse racing action from Pimlico through multiple viewing platforms including CNBC, FanDuel TV, HTV, NBC, NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com, Peacock, Telemundo and Universo.
When does 2024 Preakness Stakes live coverage start?
Live coverage kicks off on FanDuel TV at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, May 18.
What is the 2024 Preakness Stakes TV schedule?
All Day Coverage; FanDuel TV, HTV.
1:30 – 4:30 p.m. ET; CNBC.
4:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.
6:30 – 7:30 p.m. ET; Telemundo, Universo.
Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?
National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes in Bob Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail last year.
When is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?
The Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8, 2024.
What is the Triple Crown?
The Triple Crown is a series of three horse races − the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Only 3-year-old thoroughbred horses compete in each race.
Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs?
Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a winning time 2:03.24 on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?
The Kentucky Derby runs Saturday, May 3, 2025.
Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2024 Preakness Stakes date and time: Horses, tickets, odds, channel