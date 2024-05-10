Preakness Stakes horses 2024: Trainers, jockeys, records, what to know about contenders

As the field for the 2024 Preakness Stakes on May 18 at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore comes together, we will introduce you to each of the thoroughbred horses expected to be in the Preakness field.

The post position draw for the Preakness is set for Monday, May 13, at 5:30 p.m. Post time for the Preakness is set for 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. NBC will televise the race.

Before you place your bets on which horses will win, place and show at the Preakness 2024, click on the links below to learn about the thoroughbreds set to run.

Keep this page bookmarked until the 2024 Preakness Stakes for everything you need to know about the contenders as the field comes together.

Preakness Stakes horses 2024

Catching Freedom

Copper Tax

Imagination

Just Steel

Mugatu

Muth

Mystik Dan

Seize the Grey

Tuscan Gold

Uncle Heavy

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Preakness horses 2024? Muth, Mystik Dan, Imagination, Mugatu, others