LIVE: Indiana men's basketball vs. No. 11 Illinois score updates, highlights
Indiana basketball (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) is trying to bounce back from a couple of loses when it visits Illinois (14-5, 5-3). One key question: Will Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware be available? He missed the Wisconsin game with a lower body injury, and coach Mike Woodson was noncommittal during the week.
No. 11 (USA TODAY) Illinois is coming off an overtime loss to Northwestern. Terrence Shannon Jr., who had been suspended for six games after being charged with rape in Kansas, is back with the team for his third game after obtaining a court order.
Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates and highlights here, so please refresh for the latest.
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Illinois?
3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.
What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Illinois on?
TV: Fox, with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst)
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 (Illinois feed), 383 and 973, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Who is favored in the Indiana-Illinois game?
via BetMGM
Favorite: Illinois by 15.5 points
Over/under: 154.5 total points
Moneyline: Indiana +800, Illinois -1400
Indiana basketball news
Woodson updates: Kel'el Ware ankle injury has him uncertain vs. Illinois
Talking Points: IU basketball soul searching, football roster thoughts, more
'That's a problem with me': IU coach Mike Woodson questions ejection of just one player
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Illinois score updates, highlights