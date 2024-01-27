LIVE: Indiana men's basketball vs. No. 11 Illinois score updates, highlights

Indiana basketball (12-7, 4-4 Big Ten) is trying to bounce back from a couple of loses when it visits Illinois (14-5, 5-3). One key question: Will Hoosiers center Kel'el Ware be available? He missed the Wisconsin game with a lower body injury, and coach Mike Woodson was noncommittal during the week.

No. 11 (USA TODAY) Illinois is coming off an overtime loss to Northwestern. Terrence Shannon Jr., who had been suspended for six games after being charged with rape in Kansas, is back with the team for his third game after obtaining a court order.

Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates and highlights here, so please refresh for the latest.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Illinois?

3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024, at State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Illinois on?

TV: Fox, with Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 196 (Illinois feed), 383 and 973, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Who is favored in the Indiana-Illinois game?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Illinois by 15.5 points

Over/under: 154.5 total points

Moneyline: Indiana +800, Illinois -1400

Indiana basketball news

Woodson updates: Kel'el Ware ankle injury has him uncertain vs. Illinois

Talking Points: IU basketball soul searching, football roster thoughts, more

'That's a problem with me': IU coach Mike Woodson questions ejection of just one player

Indiana basketball schedule

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Illinois score updates, highlights