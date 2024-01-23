'That's a problem with me': Indiana basketball coach questions ejection of just one player

Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson said Monday night that IU sophomore C.J. Gunn wasn't the only player who should have face punishment for a second-half incident against Wisconsin.

Though Woodson didn't name him, he thought Badgers guard Max Klesmit started the action that led to Gunn's ejection for elbowing Klesmit in the head.

Klesmit, who was in the midst of scoring 19 straight Wisconsin points during the second half of its 91-79 victory, and Gunn crowded each other as the Badgers started a play. Klesmit leaned over, and his head touched Gunn's chest and shoulder. Gunn responded with the elbow, and was tossed.

CJ Gunn just got ejected for elbowing Max Klesmit in the jaw. Right in front of the Wisconsin bench too. You gotta be slicker than that 😅 pic.twitter.com/LuCrcTDk3A — PropSwap (@PropSwap) January 20, 2024

"I mean, the guy sticks his head in your chest, anything's liable to happen in the heat of battle of a basketball game," Woodson said. "I'm not saying what C.J. did was right. You could be the bigger person and walk away, but when you don't punish the guy for instigating it, that's a problem with me.

"I've expressed that at the top. If he hadn't done that, I don't think C.J. would've been walking to the locker room taking an early shower."

During the radio broadcast of the game, IU announcer Don Fischer said he was "embarrassed" by the team's demeanor.

IU has committed three flagrant fouls over its last four games.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson discusses C.J. Gunn ejection