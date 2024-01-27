Indiana basketball: Xavier Johnson given technical foul for tossing ball at Illinois player

Indiana sixth-year guard Xavier Johnson was assessed a technical foul at the end of the first half Saturday against No. 11 Illinois.

Xavier, who was ejected from a Jan. 9 game vs. Rutgers for hitting the groin of an opponent, got a putback basket, then threw the ball at Illinois' Coleman Hawkins. The ball hit him in the head.

The two traded words, and Johnson was given the technical.

Marcus Domask hit two free throws, giving Illinois a 40-34 lead.

After the Jan. 9 game, Johnson came off the bench for three games before returning to the starting lineup Saturday. He had 8 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists at halftime as IU trailed 38-34.

