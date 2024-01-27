Indiana basketball center Kel'el Ware update for Illinois game

Indiana basketball center Kel'el Ware's availability for Saturday's game against No. 11 Illinois remains up in the air.

Ware – the Hoosiers' second leading scorer (14.2 points per game) and leader in rebounds (9.4), 3-point shooting (41.7%) and blocked shots (1.6) – missed their loss to Wisconsin eight days ago with a lower leg injury. He was on the bench in a walking boot.

Jeff Goodman reported that Ware is unlikely to play, though IU's availability report says Ware is questionable.

Indiana big man Kel’el Ware (ankle) is expected to miss today’s game at Illinois, source told @TheMessenger. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) January 27, 2024

IU coach Mike Woodson was hopeful, but noncommittal, about Ware's availability during the week. Woodson said Ware had done some non-contact work in Wednesday's practice.

Keys to the matchup: What channel is IU on vs. Illinois? Betting odds and more

Talking Points: IU basketball soul searching, football roster thoughts, more

“This is really the first time he’s been given some significant playing time,” Woodson said. “All the things that were said about him coming in were somewhat trust, but he’s responded to coaching. When you’re young, that’s so important.

“If you want to develop as a player, you’ve got to accept coaching, and he’s done that. He’s improved based on his minutes and his stats so far. He’s done a helluva job for us. I think the sky’s the limit.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Kel'el Ware (foot) update vs. Illinois