LIVE: Indiana basketball vs. Maryland score updates, highlights, analysis

Indiana basketball (15-13, 7-10) wants to string together wins as it visits Maryland in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers held off visiting Wisconsin behind their best shooting night (61.7%) in 2024, including 6-of-14 3-pointers (42.9%). Kel'el Ware had a dominant performance with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocked shots. Maryland (15-14, 7-11) is coming off a loss to Northwestern.

Indiana beat Maryland 65-53 on Dec. 1 in Bloomington. Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Young had 20 points. The Hoosiers had 3 3-pointers and Maryland 2. IU had a 16-rebound advantage.

Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates throughout the game, so please remember to refresh.

11:36 left 1H: Maryland 15, Indiana 11

Malik Reneau picks up his 1st foul.

Jahmir Young has 8 points, and Maryland has scored 11 in a row.

IU commits turnovers on 4 straight possessions, and Maryland takes the lead on a Jordan Geronimo basket.

15:49 left 1H: Indiana 9, Maryland 6

Gabe Cupps has 5 points and Malik Reneau has 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 0 fouls.

Gabe Cupps gives IU its first points at the 18:29 mark. Julian Reese makes a hook shot on Maryland's first possession.

Indiana basketball vs. Maryland lineups

Indiana: Kel'el Ware, Gabe Cupps, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Trey Galloway

Maryland: Jahmir Young, Jahari Long, Julian Reese, Jordan Geronimo, Donta Scott

Indiana basketball NET ranking

Via the NCAA as of March 3

Indiana, 104

Maryland, 70

IU basketball vs. Maryland start time

2 p.m. ET Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

How watch Indiana basketball vs. Maryland

TV: CBS

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 381 and 971, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Maryland score updates, highlights, analysis