LIVE: Indiana basketball vs. Maryland score updates, highlights, analysis
Indiana basketball (15-13, 7-10) wants to string together wins as it visits Maryland in Big Ten action.
The Hoosiers held off visiting Wisconsin behind their best shooting night (61.7%) in 2024, including 6-of-14 3-pointers (42.9%). Kel'el Ware had a dominant performance with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 6 blocked shots. Maryland (15-14, 7-11) is coming off a loss to Northwestern.
Indiana beat Maryland 65-53 on Dec. 1 in Bloomington. Ware had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and Young had 20 points. The Hoosiers had 3 3-pointers and Maryland 2. IU had a 16-rebound advantage.
Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown are your best IU basketball follows, and we will have updates throughout the game, so please remember to refresh.
11:36 left 1H: Maryland 15, Indiana 11
Malik Reneau picks up his 1st foul.
Jahmir Young has 8 points, and Maryland has scored 11 in a row.
IU commits turnovers on 4 straight possessions, and Maryland takes the lead on a Jordan Geronimo basket.
15:49 left 1H: Indiana 9, Maryland 6
Gabe Cupps has 5 points and Malik Reneau has 4 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist and 0 fouls.
Gabe Cupps gives IU its first points at the 18:29 mark. Julian Reese makes a hook shot on Maryland's first possession.
Indiana basketball vs. Maryland lineups
Indiana: Kel'el Ware, Gabe Cupps, Malik Reneau, Mackenzie Mgbako, Trey Galloway
Maryland: Jahmir Young, Jahari Long, Julian Reese, Jordan Geronimo, Donta Scott
Indiana basketball NET ranking
Via the NCAA as of March 3
Indiana, 104
Maryland, 70
IU basketball vs. Maryland start time
2 p.m. ET Sunday, March 3, 2024, at Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.
How watch Indiana basketball vs. Maryland
TV: CBS
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 381 and 971, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Saturday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Maryland score updates, highlights, analysis