IU basketball overcomes fire alarm to burn Wisconsin, snap four-game losing streak

BLOOMINGTON -- IU finally returned to the win column, albeit with some added drama and some weirdness. The Hoosiers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) defeated Wisconsin (18-10, 10-7), 74-70, to snap its four-game losing streak.

Here’s how the Hoosiers got it done in Assembly Hall.

Fire alarm puts Assembly Hall into frenzy

Near the end of the under-12:00 timeout of the second half, fire alarms began to be heard in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. What at first sounded like it might’ve been a sound effect over the public address quickly turned into actual concern.

At first, the game continued to be played despite the sporadic sounds of the alarm and the flashing lights that could be seen on the alarms on the scoreboards above the tunnel entrances in Assembly Hall. Ushers and security guards began evacuating fans from the stands as the game continued to be played.

At the 10:06 mark, after a foul was called on Wisconsin’s Connor Essegian, the game was finally stopped. Teams retreated to their locker rooms as fans in the building stepped outside. Fans were outside for about 10-12 minutes before being let back into the building.

At the under-4:00 timeout, IU released a statement saying, “It was determined a fire alarm went off in the balcony. Emergency management officials stationed in the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall Command Center followed state law and evacuated the arena for the safety and well-being of everyone in attendance. Once it was determined there was no immediate threat, everyone was allowed back in the building.”

When fans did return their seats, no more than half of them returned to watch the final 25% of the game, with much of the student section depleted on a Tuesday night. The score was tied at 54 when it was halted. IU outscored Wisconsin 20-16 after the stoppage to get the victory.

Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) scores past Wisconsin's Steven Crowl (22) during the first half of the Indiana versus Wisconsin men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

Kel’el Ware dominates

With fellow big man Malik Reneau picking up two early fouls, Kel’el Ware became the focal point of Indiana’s offense. Ware carried that burden exceptionally well, scoring 20 first-half points to balloon the Hoosiers’ lead to as many as 15 points.

At one point in the first half, Ware was outscoring Wisconsin 18-17. Ware scored in multiple fashions. The 7-footer got easy layups and dunks, showed off post moves, sunk some jumpers and drove inside from the perimeter. The Badgers had no true answer for the bevy of counters Ware threw their way.

Ware added seven points in the second half to finish with 27 points and 11 rebounds. It was his 12th double-double of the season.

Ware stepped up despite Reneau fouling out. The Oregon transfer was the main reason for the Hoosiers’ first-half flurry that ultimately won them the game.

Hoosiers shoot well enough to win

IU recovered from its 2-of-15 3-point performance at Penn State by making six of its 14 3s on Tuesday. Although the volume of 3s taken was moderate, IU drained enough long balls to outlast a quality Wisconsin offense.

IU’s hot shooting night compiled with the Badgers’ 8-of-26 night from deep led to the Hoosiers snapping their four-game losing streak.

We’re deep enough in the season to know that this IU squad won’t be one that wins by taking and making a high amount of long-range attempts. But to at least knock down the ones it took went a long way to upsetting the team ranked third in the Big Ten to start the day.

Indiana basketball box score vs. Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (18-10): Crowl 5-9 0-0 10, Wahl 4-11 1-2 9, Hepburn 6-12 1-1 15, Klesmit 4-11 0-0 11, Storr 6-13 0-0 14, Blackwell 5-8 0-0 11, Winter 0-1 0-0 0, Essegian 0-2 0-0 0, Gilmore 0-0 0-0 0, Ilver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-69 2-3 70.

INDIANA (15-13): Mgbako 4-10 4-5 14, Reneau 6-8 1-2 14, Ware 11-12 4-4 27, Cupps 1-1 0-0 2, Galloway 3-10 0-0 6, Leal 1-1 0-0 3, Walker 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 2-3 0-2 5, Sparks 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 29-47 10-15 74.

Halftime—Indiana 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Wisconsin 8-26 (Klesmit 3-8, Storr 2-5, Hepburn 2-7, Blackwell 1-2, Essegian 0-1, Winter 0-1, Ilver 0-2), Indiana 6-14 (Mgbako 2-5, Leal 1-1, Reneau 1-1, Ware 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Galloway 0-4). Fouled Out_Reneau. Rebounds_Wisconsin 26 (Hepburn 7), Indiana 30 (Ware 11). Assists_Wisconsin 10 (Hepburn 6), Indiana 17 (Galloway 12). Total Fouls_Wisconsin 14, Indiana 8.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball beats Wisconsin despite fire alarm, evacuation