LIVE: Indiana basketball narrowly trails Michigan at halftime

Scott Horner, Indianapolis Star
Indiana basketball hits the road to play the Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten action tonight.

The Hoosiers (6-1) are coming off a conference victory over Maryland behind Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway. Xavier Johnson (foot) is out tonight.

Michigan (4-4), which is coming off an overtime loss to Oregon, is led by Dug McDaniel, Olivier Nkamhoua and Terrance Williams II. Phil Martelli has been filling in as coach for Juwan Howard, who had heart surgery in September.

Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek are your best IU basketball follows, and we'll have updates and highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.

7:10 left 2H: Indiana 60, Michigan 59

C.J. Gunn's 3 with 7:30 to go puts IU up 60-59, capping a 7-point run. Gunn and fellow IU reserves Payton Sparks, Kaleb Banks and Anthony Walker have 6 points each.

Malik Reneau scores on consecutive possessions, but he has just 6 points.

9:31 left 2H: Michigan 56, Indiana 51

Dug McDaniel scores. Timeout, Indiana.

11:46 left 2H: Michigan 51, Indiana 49

Trey Galloway ties it at 49 with 12:08 to go, but can't convert the and-1.

15:12 left 2H: Michigan 47, Indiana 43

Olivier Nkamhoua scores on 4 straight possessions and is up to 14 points.

Trey Galloway's first basket, with 18:50 left, puts IU up 41-39.

Halftime: Michigan 39, Indiana 37

Kel'el Ware has 9 points and 3 rebounds, and IU's bench has 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with 6 rebounds.

Terrance Williams II has 10 points for Michigan. Will Tschetter has 7 points and 4 rebounds off the bench.

Both teams are sloppy with the ball. IU has 10 turnovers, Michigan 9.

Olivier Nkamhoua gives Michigan its first lead since the opening 3 minutes as part of an 8-0 run.

3:43 left 1H: Indiana 33, Michigan 33

Tarris Reed Jr. converts an alley-oop with a dunk to tie it. It comes off of IU's 9th turnover.

Mackenzie Mgbako hits a 3 at the 5:02 mark, and IU is 2-of-2. He forces a 3 and misses on the next play.

8:40 left 1H: Indiana 24, Michigan 21

IU bench help: Payton Sparks and Anthony Walker have 4 points each. Will Tschetter has 7 off Michigan's bench.

C.J. Gunn hits IU's first 3 attempt, with 9:55 left.

Jaelin Llewellyn hits a 3 to tie it at 15. Michigan is 2-of-6 on 3-pointers, and IU has yet to attempt one.

11:49 left 1H: Indiana 15, Michigan 11

IU holds Michigan scoreless for almost 5 minutes, before Will Tschetter's putback. He is also fouled on the play and will have a free throw after the timeout.

Gabe Cupps steals the ball from Dug McDaniel and feeds Kel'el Ware for a dunk.

15:57 left 1H: Indiana 9, Michigan 9

IU is 4-of-5 from the field but has 3 turnovers. Michigan is 3-of-6.

Kel'el Ware hits a 12-foot fadeaway jumper in the lane to tie it at 7. Ware has 5.

Malik Reneau posts up and scores on the game's first play.

Xavier Johnson is out for the second straight game

C.J. Gunn, who was listed as questionable, is in uniform.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Michigan?

9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Michigan on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 380 and 970, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball betting odds

via BetMGM

Favorite: Michigan by 7.5 points

Over/under: 145.5 total points

Moneyline: Michigan -350, Indiana +260

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day

location, opponent

time, TV

Oct. 29, Sunday

vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)

W, 74-52

Nov. 3, Friday

vs. Marian (exhibition)

W, 94-61

Nov. 7, Tuesday

vs. Florida Gulf Coast

W, 69-63

Nov. 12, Sunday

vs. Army

W, 72-64

Nov. 16, Thursday

vs. Wright State

W, 89-80

Nov. 19, Sunday

vs. Connecticut in New York

L, 77-57

Nov. 20, Monday

vs. Louisville or Texas in New York

W, 74-66

Nov. 26, Sunday

vs. Harvard in Indianapolis

W, 89-76

Dec. 1, Friday

vs. Maryland

W, 65-53

Dec. 5, Tuesday

at Michigan

9 p.m., Peacock

Dec. 9, Saturday

vs. Auburn in Atlanta

2 p.m., ESPN2

Dec. 16, Saturday

vs. Kansas

12:30 p.m., CBS

Dec. 19, Tuesday

vs. Morehead State

6:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 21, Thursday

vs. North Alabama

8:30 p.m., BTN

Dec. 29, Friday

vs. Kennesaw State

TBA, B1G+ app

Jan. 3, Wednesday

at Nebraska

9 p.m., BTN

Jan. 6, Saturday

vs. Ohio State

8 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9, Tuesday

at Rutgers

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 12, Friday

vs. Minnesota

6:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 16, Tuesday

vs. Purdue

7 p.m., Peacock

Jan. 19, Friday

at Wisconsin

8:30 p.m., FS1

Jan. 27, Saturday

at Illinois

3 p.m., Fox

Jan. 30, Tuesday

vs. Iowa

7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 3, Saturday

vs. Penn State

Noon, FS1

Feb. 6, Tuesday

at Ohio State

7 p.m., Peacock

Feb. 10, Saturday

at Purdue

8 p.m., Fox

Feb. 18, Sunday

vs. Northwestern

3 p.m., FS1

Feb. 21, Wednesday

vs. Nebraska

8:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 24, Saturday

at Penn State

Noon, BTN

Feb. 27, Tuesday

vs. Wisconsin

7 p.m., Peacock

March 3, Sunday

at Maryland

2 p.m., CBS

March 6, Wednesday

at Minnesota

9 p.m., BTN

March 10, Sunday

vs. Michigan State

4:30 p.m., CBS

March 13-17

Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

