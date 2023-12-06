LIVE: Indiana basketball narrowly trails Michigan at halftime

Indiana basketball hits the road to play the Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten action tonight.

The Hoosiers (6-1) are coming off a conference victory over Maryland behind Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway. Xavier Johnson (foot) is out tonight.

Michigan (4-4), which is coming off an overtime loss to Oregon, is led by Dug McDaniel, Olivier Nkamhoua and Terrance Williams II. Phil Martelli has been filling in as coach for Juwan Howard, who had heart surgery in September.

Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek are your best IU basketball follows, and we'll have updates and highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.

7:10 left 2H: Indiana 60, Michigan 59

C.J. Gunn's 3 with 7:30 to go puts IU up 60-59, capping a 7-point run. Gunn and fellow IU reserves Payton Sparks, Kaleb Banks and Anthony Walker have 6 points each.

Malik Reneau scores on consecutive possessions, but he has just 6 points.

9:31 left 2H: Michigan 56, Indiana 51

Dug McDaniel scores. Timeout, Indiana.

11:46 left 2H: Michigan 51, Indiana 49

Trey Galloway ties it at 49 with 12:08 to go, but can't convert the and-1.

15:12 left 2H: Michigan 47, Indiana 43

Olivier Nkamhoua scores on 4 straight possessions and is up to 14 points.

Trey Galloway's first basket, with 18:50 left, puts IU up 41-39.

Halftime: Michigan 39, Indiana 37

Kel'el Ware has 9 points and 3 rebounds, and IU's bench has 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with 6 rebounds.

Terrance Williams II has 10 points for Michigan. Will Tschetter has 7 points and 4 rebounds off the bench.

Both teams are sloppy with the ball. IU has 10 turnovers, Michigan 9.

Olivier Nkamhoua gives Michigan its first lead since the opening 3 minutes as part of an 8-0 run.

3:43 left 1H: Indiana 33, Michigan 33

Tarris Reed Jr. converts an alley-oop with a dunk to tie it. It comes off of IU's 9th turnover.

Mackenzie Mgbako hits a 3 at the 5:02 mark, and IU is 2-of-2. He forces a 3 and misses on the next play.

8:40 left 1H: Indiana 24, Michigan 21

IU bench help: Payton Sparks and Anthony Walker have 4 points each. Will Tschetter has 7 off Michigan's bench.

C.J. Gunn hits IU's first 3 attempt, with 9:55 left.

Jaelin Llewellyn hits a 3 to tie it at 15. Michigan is 2-of-6 on 3-pointers, and IU has yet to attempt one.

11:49 left 1H: Indiana 15, Michigan 11

IU holds Michigan scoreless for almost 5 minutes, before Will Tschetter's putback. He is also fouled on the play and will have a free throw after the timeout.

Gabe Cupps steals the ball from Dug McDaniel and feeds Kel'el Ware for a dunk.

15:57 left 1H: Indiana 9, Michigan 9

IU is 4-of-5 from the field but has 3 turnovers. Michigan is 3-of-6.

Kel'el Ware hits a 12-foot fadeaway jumper in the lane to tie it at 7. Ware has 5.

1. Reneau's facilitating is very important



2. Michigan is leaving Reed single coverage on Ware, maybe providing some digs at most



Malik Reneau posts up and scores on the game's first play.

Xavier Johnson is out for the second straight game

C.J. Gunn, who was listed as questionable, is in uniform.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Michigan?

9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

What channel is IU basketball vs. Michigan on?

TV: Peacock

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 380 and 970, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball betting odds

via BetMGM

Favorite: Michigan by 7.5 points

Over/under: 145.5 total points

Moneyline: Michigan -350, Indiana +260

Indiana basketball schedule

Date, day location, opponent time, TV Oct. 29, Sunday vs. Indianapolis (exhibition) W, 74-52 Nov. 3, Friday vs. Marian (exhibition) W, 94-61 Nov. 7, Tuesday vs. Florida Gulf Coast W, 69-63 Nov. 12, Sunday vs. Army W, 72-64 Nov. 16, Thursday vs. Wright State W, 89-80 Nov. 19, Sunday vs. Connecticut in New York L, 77-57 Nov. 20, Monday vs. Louisville or Texas in New York W, 74-66 Nov. 26, Sunday vs. Harvard in Indianapolis W, 89-76 Dec. 1, Friday vs. Maryland W, 65-53 Dec. 5, Tuesday at Michigan 9 p.m., Peacock Dec. 9, Saturday vs. Auburn in Atlanta 2 p.m., ESPN2 Dec. 16, Saturday vs. Kansas 12:30 p.m., CBS Dec. 19, Tuesday vs. Morehead State 6:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 21, Thursday vs. North Alabama 8:30 p.m., BTN Dec. 29, Friday vs. Kennesaw State TBA, B1G+ app Jan. 3, Wednesday at Nebraska 9 p.m., BTN Jan. 6, Saturday vs. Ohio State 8 p.m., Fox Jan. 9, Tuesday at Rutgers 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 12, Friday vs. Minnesota 6:30 p.m., FS1 Jan. 16, Tuesday vs. Purdue 7 p.m., Peacock Jan. 19, Friday at Wisconsin 8:30 p.m., FS1 Jan. 27, Saturday at Illinois 3 p.m., Fox Jan. 30, Tuesday vs. Iowa 7 p.m., BTN Feb. 3, Saturday vs. Penn State Noon, FS1 Feb. 6, Tuesday at Ohio State 7 p.m., Peacock Feb. 10, Saturday at Purdue 8 p.m., Fox Feb. 18, Sunday vs. Northwestern 3 p.m., FS1 Feb. 21, Wednesday vs. Nebraska 8:30 p.m., BTN Feb. 24, Saturday at Penn State Noon, BTN Feb. 27, Tuesday vs. Wisconsin 7 p.m., Peacock March 3, Sunday at Maryland 2 p.m., CBS March 6, Wednesday at Minnesota 9 p.m., BTN March 10, Sunday vs. Michigan State 4:30 p.m., CBS March 13-17 Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis

