LIVE: Indiana basketball narrowly trails Michigan at halftime
Indiana basketball hits the road to play the Michigan Wolverines in Big Ten action tonight.
The Hoosiers (6-1) are coming off a conference victory over Maryland behind Kel'el Ware, Malik Reneau and Trey Galloway. Xavier Johnson (foot) is out tonight.
Michigan (4-4), which is coming off an overtime loss to Oregon, is led by Dug McDaniel, Olivier Nkamhoua and Terrance Williams II. Phil Martelli has been filling in as coach for Juwan Howard, who had heart surgery in September.
Zach Osterman and Michael Niziolek are your best IU basketball follows, and we'll have updates and highlights throughout. Please remember to refresh.
More: In Hoosiers' Big Ten opener, we saw a toughness we haven't seen yet
7:10 left 2H: Indiana 60, Michigan 59
C.J. Gunn's 3 with 7:30 to go puts IU up 60-59, capping a 7-point run. Gunn and fellow IU reserves Payton Sparks, Kaleb Banks and Anthony Walker have 6 points each.
Malik Reneau scores on consecutive possessions, but he has just 6 points.
Malik Reneau is too good. 👌 @IndianaMBB
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/H2xnenH0pK
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 6, 2023
9:31 left 2H: Michigan 56, Indiana 51
Dug McDaniel scores. Timeout, Indiana.
11:46 left 2H: Michigan 51, Indiana 49
Trey Galloway ties it at 49 with 12:08 to go, but can't convert the and-1.
TREY ‼️ @IndianaMBB
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/2bZ8VY3gwE
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 6, 2023
15:12 left 2H: Michigan 47, Indiana 43
Olivier Nkamhoua scores on 4 straight possessions and is up to 14 points.
Nkamhoua with a very good start to the half. IU leaving him in single coverage and Nkamhoua sets it up to spin away from any potential help from Galloway pic.twitter.com/gFjvqarMBv
— Joe Jackson (@joejacksonCBB) December 6, 2023
Trey Galloway's first basket, with 18:50 left, puts IU up 41-39.
Halftime: Michigan 39, Indiana 37
Kel'el Ware has 9 points and 3 rebounds, and IU's bench has 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, with 6 rebounds.
Terrance Williams II has 10 points for Michigan. Will Tschetter has 7 points and 4 rebounds off the bench.
Both teams are sloppy with the ball. IU has 10 turnovers, Michigan 9.
Olivier Nkamhoua gives Michigan its first lead since the opening 3 minutes as part of an 8-0 run.
3:43 left 1H: Indiana 33, Michigan 33
Tarris Reed Jr. converts an alley-oop with a dunk to tie it. It comes off of IU's 9th turnover.
TARRIS REED. 🙌 @umichbball
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/wpJIp86phT
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) December 6, 2023
Mackenzie Mgbako hits a 3 at the 5:02 mark, and IU is 2-of-2. He forces a 3 and misses on the next play.
8:40 left 1H: Indiana 24, Michigan 21
IU bench help: Payton Sparks and Anthony Walker have 4 points each. Will Tschetter has 7 off Michigan's bench.
C.J. Gunn hits IU's first 3 attempt, with 9:55 left.
An illegal firearm, CJ Gunn would be, in the state of Illinois! #PewPew #IUBB pic.twitter.com/jpnRiLgXJy
— HoosierYoda (@HoosierYoda) December 6, 2023
Jaelin Llewellyn hits a 3 to tie it at 15. Michigan is 2-of-6 on 3-pointers, and IU has yet to attempt one.
11:49 left 1H: Indiana 15, Michigan 11
IU holds Michigan scoreless for almost 5 minutes, before Will Tschetter's putback. He is also fouled on the play and will have a free throw after the timeout.
Boards into buckets 💪🧀#GoBlue
pic.twitter.com/MVcfjv1ClH
— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) December 6, 2023
Gabe Cupps steals the ball from Dug McDaniel and feeds Kel'el Ware for a dunk.
Two-hand SLAM. 🙌 @IndianaMBB
💻: Peacock pic.twitter.com/2BA8m4XKpd
— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) December 6, 2023
15:57 left 1H: Indiana 9, Michigan 9
IU is 4-of-5 from the field but has 3 turnovers. Michigan is 3-of-6.
Kel'el Ware hits a 12-foot fadeaway jumper in the lane to tie it at 7. Ware has 5.
1. Reneau's facilitating is very important
2. Michigan is leaving Reed single coverage on Ware, maybe providing some digs at most
3. Ware just hits a tough shot pic.twitter.com/4smxaLXCyB
— Joe Jackson (@joejacksonCBB) December 6, 2023
Malik Reneau posts up and scores on the game's first play.
Galloway refuses the empty side screen but McDaniel shows a ton of help at the rim. Michigan will get out and let it fly from 3, something that will be an interesting contrast to Indiana's style pic.twitter.com/9jyZTqNO3F
— Joe Jackson (@joejacksonCBB) December 6, 2023
Xavier Johnson is out for the second straight game
C.J. Gunn, who was listed as questionable, is in uniform.
Second game with this five.
⚪️ @KelelWare
🔴 @CuppsGabe
⚪️ @MalikReneau
🔴 @MackenzieMgbako
⚪️ @TreyGalloway32 pic.twitter.com/W0HPbl3Fjw
— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) December 6, 2023
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Michigan?
9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
What channel is IU basketball vs. Michigan on?
TV: Peacock
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis)
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 380 and 970, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball betting odds
via BetMGM
Favorite: Michigan by 7.5 points
Over/under: 145.5 total points
Moneyline: Michigan -350, Indiana +260
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
9 p.m., Peacock
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
2 p.m., ESPN2
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
12:30 p.m., CBS
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
6:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
8:30 p.m., BTN
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
TBA, B1G+ app
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
9 p.m., BTN
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
8 p.m., Fox
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
6:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
7 p.m., Peacock
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
