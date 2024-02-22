LIVE: Indiana basketball is losing big to Nebraska at halftime

Indiana basketball keeps searching for answers as Nebraska visits in Big Ten action.

The Hoosiers (14-11, 6-8) have three of four. In a strange trend, Malik Reneau ― who has been their best player in stretches this season ― has fouled out of four of their past six games.

Nebraska (18-8, 8-7) loves its home court and has little use for the road. The Cornhuskers are 16-1 in Lincoln and 2-7 elsewhere. Nebraska beat IU 86-70 in Lincoln on Jan. 3.

Zach Osterman, Michael Niziolek and Zion Brown are your best IU basketball follows. We will also have updates, so please remember to refresh.

Halftime: Nebraska 51, Indiana 31

Mackenzie Mgbako has 11 points and Kel'el Ware 9, while Malik Reneau has 5 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. However, the Hoosiers are 1-of-11 on 3-pointers and go scoreless in the final segment of the half.

The Cornhuskers have cooled a little from their early scorching pace, but they are 9-of-19 from deep. Keisei Tominaga has 18 points (4-of-7 3s) and Juwan Gary 12 (2-of-3 3s).

Reneau picks up his 2nd foul after losing the ball with 3:33 to go. He heads to the bench.

3:48 left 1H: Nebraska 44, Indiana 31

Mackenzie Mgbako has 11 points and Kel'el Ware 9.

Reink Mast has 2 fouls with 5:48 to go.

7:39 left 1H: Nebraska 37, Indiana 21

Nebraska is shooting 63.6% from the field and 53.8% (7-of-13) on 3-pointers. Keisei Tominaga has 13 points.

Mackenzie Mgbako is the most active IU player with 7 points. The Hoosiers are 1-of-7 on 3s.

11:52 left 1H: Nebraska 22, Indiana 11

Nebraska has 6 3-pointers already. Timeout, IU, which is scoreless over 2:44.

14:20 left 1H: Nebraska 16, Indiana 11

Keisei Tominaga pulls off a stepback 3 in the right corner, then hits from the right wing on the next possession, and from the top on the next possession. That's 9 quick points.

Malik Reneau's putback with 18:11 to go puts IU on the board after Nebraska's 5-0 start.

The Hoosiers commit a shot-clock violation on their first possession, and Juwan Gary scores on a drive into the middle.

Under-16 media timeout first half. Nebraska leads Indiana 16-11, 14:20 left. Current pace: pic.twitter.com/YLlIP0iPjM — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 22, 2024

Indiana basketball NET rankings

From the NCAA as of Feb. 20

∎ Nebraska, 47

∎ Indiana, 102

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska?

8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska on?

TV: BTN

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Is Indiana favored vs. Nebraska?

via BetMGM

Favorite: Nebraska by 1.5 points

Over/under: 148.5 total points

Moneyline: Indiana -110, Nebraska -110

Indiana basketball schedule

