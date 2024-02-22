LIVE: Indiana basketball is losing big to Nebraska at halftime
Indiana basketball keeps searching for answers as Nebraska visits in Big Ten action.
The Hoosiers (14-11, 6-8) have three of four. In a strange trend, Malik Reneau ― who has been their best player in stretches this season ― has fouled out of four of their past six games.
Nebraska (18-8, 8-7) loves its home court and has little use for the road. The Cornhuskers are 16-1 in Lincoln and 2-7 elsewhere. Nebraska beat IU 86-70 in Lincoln on Jan. 3.
Halftime: Nebraska 51, Indiana 31
Mackenzie Mgbako has 11 points and Kel'el Ware 9, while Malik Reneau has 5 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds. However, the Hoosiers are 1-of-11 on 3-pointers and go scoreless in the final segment of the half.
The Cornhuskers have cooled a little from their early scorching pace, but they are 9-of-19 from deep. Keisei Tominaga has 18 points (4-of-7 3s) and Juwan Gary 12 (2-of-3 3s).
Lotta boos. #iubb
— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 22, 2024
Reneau picks up his 2nd foul after losing the ball with 3:33 to go. He heads to the bench.
3:48 left 1H: Nebraska 44, Indiana 31
Mackenzie Mgbako has 11 points and Kel'el Ware 9.
Reink Mast has 2 fouls with 5:48 to go.
7:39 left 1H: Nebraska 37, Indiana 21
Nebraska is shooting 63.6% from the field and 53.8% (7-of-13) on 3-pointers. Keisei Tominaga has 13 points.
Mackenzie Mgbako is the most active IU player with 7 points. The Hoosiers are 1-of-7 on 3s.
Huskers are hot. 🔥 @HuskerMBB pic.twitter.com/zbMMv2WXEE
— Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 22, 2024
AND-1 ‼️ @IndianaMBB pic.twitter.com/HyD5dLjLgB
— Indiana On BTN (@IndianaOnBTN) February 22, 2024
11:52 left 1H: Nebraska 22, Indiana 11
Nebraska has 6 3-pointers already. Timeout, IU, which is scoreless over 2:44.
14:20 left 1H: Nebraska 16, Indiana 11
Keisei Tominaga pulls off a stepback 3 in the right corner, then hits from the right wing on the next possession, and from the top on the next possession. That's 9 quick points.
Malik Reneau's putback with 18:11 to go puts IU on the board after Nebraska's 5-0 start.
The Hoosiers commit a shot-clock violation on their first possession, and Juwan Gary scores on a drive into the middle.
Under-16 media timeout first half. Nebraska leads Indiana 16-11, 14:20 left. Current pace: pic.twitter.com/YLlIP0iPjM
— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) February 22, 2024
Indiana basketball NET rankings
From the NCAA as of Feb. 20
∎ Nebraska, 47
∎ Indiana, 102
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska?
8:30 p.m. ET Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024, at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana.
What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Nebraska on?
TV: BTN
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channel 372, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Is Indiana favored vs. Nebraska?
via BetMGM
Favorite: Nebraska by 1.5 points
Over/under: 148.5 total points
Moneyline: Indiana -110, Nebraska -110
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
