Vote: Who is the SARTA Athlete of the Week for April 1-7?

2023 SARTA High School Athlete of the Week
It's time to take a look at the standout high school performers from Stark County for the past week.

Your vote will determine who will be the SARTA High School Athlete of the Week for April 1-7. We will pick one girl and one boy. Each athlete's credentials are listed above the poll — which will be live until 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners will be announced Friday morning on CantonRep.com.

Now, let's meet the candidates. And if the poll at the bottom of each group of nominees doesn't load, please click here for the girls and click here for the boys.

Here's a look at the girls nominees, in alphabetical order:

Jillian Baker, Lake lacrosse

Scored three goals in a 16-6 win over Brunswick.

Mattie Benson, Louisville softball

Went 3-for-4 with two home runs, seven RBIs and a stolen base in a win over Streetsboro.

Paityn Conley, Perry softball

Hit a walk-off single in an 8-7 win over Sylvania Northview.

Mahlina McFadden, North Canton Hoover lacrosse

Scored five goals with an assist in an 18-2 win over Brecksville.

Here's a look at the boys nominees, in alphabetical order:

Kyle Benson, Jackson baseball

Went 3-for-3, with three RBIs and two runs in a 9-0 win over GlenOak.

Bo Davis, Alliance baseball

Went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in a 9-5 win over Cardinal Mooney.

Brock Pollili, Massillon baseball

Struck out 10 in pitching a complete game in a 4-1 win over Central Catholic.

Jack Ziarko, North Canton Hoover baseball

Hit a walk-off, two-run double in a 3-2 win over Medina.

A look at the 2023-24 SARTA High School Athlete of the Week winners

  • Date - girls winner | boys winner

  • April 5 - Kyleigh Lippincott, Minerva track and field | Logan Allman, Northwest track and field

  • March 29 - Gregory Thomas, Jackson boys lacrosse

  • March 22 - Anthony Fuline, Jackson boys basketball

  • March 15 - Abigail Mozden, Alliance wrestling | Aidan Mozden, Alliance wrestling

  • March 8 - Megan Campbell, Jackson basketball | Reese Zerger, GlenOak basketball

  • March 1 - Brooke Haren, Louisville basketball | Jackson Eddy, Alliance wrestling

  • Feb. 23 - Sophie Baker, Perry swimming | Luke Vickers, Jackson swimming

  • Feb. 16 - Grace Finefrock, Central Catholic basketball | Mitch Finefrock, Jackson basketball

  • Feb. 9 - Mar'Zae Gantz, Alliance basketball | Beau Siegfried, Louisville basketball

  • Feb. 2 - Emma Robotham, Tuslaw basketball | Caleb Shilling, East Canton basketball

  • Jan. 26 - Aubrey Meggyesy, Northwest basketball | Josh Jordan, Lake wrestling

  • Jan. 19 - Chacora Tackett, Alliance wrestling | JR Jackson, Alliance basketball

  • Jan. 12 - Courtney Barwick, Louisville basketball | Michael Emerick, Louisville bowling

  • Jan. 5 - Aubrey Fisher, Hoover basketball | Garrett Gonzalez, Minerva basketball

  • Dec. 29 - Hannah Nicola, Massillon basketball | Trevor Gore, Canton South bowling

  • Dec. 22 - Jadynn Thompson, Minerva bowling | Carson Presutti, Perry bowling

  • Dec. 15 - Mya Taylor, McKinley basketball | Chris Knight, Massillon basketball

  • Dec. 8 - Madison Lepley, Jackson basketball | Dorian Pringle, Massillon football

  • Dec. 1 - K'Lynn Carter, St. Thomas Aquinas basketball | Chase Bond, Massillon football

  • Nov. 24 - Layne Graffice, Marlington volleyball | Rome Cox, Canton South football

  • Nov. 17 - Lauren Neisel, Central Catholic volleyball | Malachi Card, Massillon football

  • Nov. 10 - Katie Ison, Minerva cross country | Tavon Castle, Canton South football

  • Nov. 3 - Hope Miller, Perry volleyball | DaOne Owens, Massillon football

  • Oct. 27 - Katelyn Eberhardt, Tuslaw volleyball | Michael Wright Jr., Massillon football

  • Oct. 20 - Audrey Wade, East Canton cross country | Adrion Burt, GlenOak football

  • Oct. 13 - Nora Salem, GlenOak cross country | Noah Emmons, Louisville soccer

  • Oct. 6 - Delaney Kruger, Canton South golf | Brady Adams, Louisville soccer

  • Sept. 29 - Sarah Mohr, Perry volleyball | Cam VanNatta, Hoover soccer

  • Sept. 22 - Madelyn Begert, Northwest cross country | Connor Satterfield, Northwest football

  • Sept. 15 - Addison Burick, Louisville volleyball | Rouven Czygan, Northwest soccer

  • Sept. 8 - Madie ElFaye, Louisville volleyball | Keith Quincy, McKinley football

  • Sept. 1 - Marissa Zaleski, Canton South tennis | Poochie Snyder, Canton South football

Editor's note: Winners of the SARTA Athlete of the Week in the spring are not eligible to win again this spring.

