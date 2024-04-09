Vote: Who is the SARTA Athlete of the Week for April 1-7?

2023 SARTA High School Athlete of the Week

It's time to take a look at the standout high school performers from Stark County for the past week.

Your vote will determine who will be the SARTA High School Athlete of the Week for April 1-7. We will pick one girl and one boy. Each athlete's credentials are listed above the poll — which will be live until 5 p.m. Thursday. The winners will be announced Friday morning on CantonRep.com.

Now, let's meet the candidates. And if the poll at the bottom of each group of nominees doesn't load, please click here for the girls and click here for the boys.

Here's a look at the girls nominees, in alphabetical order:

Jillian Baker, Lake lacrosse

Scored three goals in a 16-6 win over Brunswick.

Mattie Benson, Louisville softball

Went 3-for-4 with two home runs, seven RBIs and a stolen base in a win over Streetsboro.

Paityn Conley, Perry softball

Hit a walk-off single in an 8-7 win over Sylvania Northview.

Mahlina McFadden, North Canton Hoover lacrosse

Scored five goals with an assist in an 18-2 win over Brecksville.

Here's a look at the boys nominees, in alphabetical order:

Kyle Benson, Jackson baseball

Went 3-for-3, with three RBIs and two runs in a 9-0 win over GlenOak.

Bo Davis, Alliance baseball

Went 2-for-3 with three RBIs in a 9-5 win over Cardinal Mooney.

Brock Pollili, Massillon baseball

Struck out 10 in pitching a complete game in a 4-1 win over Central Catholic.

Jack Ziarko, North Canton Hoover baseball

Hit a walk-off, two-run double in a 3-2 win over Medina.

A look at the 2023-24 SARTA High School Athlete of the Week winners

Editor's note: Winners of the SARTA Athlete of the Week in the spring are not eligible to win again this spring.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Vote for SARTA Athlete of the Week for Stark County April 1-7