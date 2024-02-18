Indiana basketball coach calls Malik Reneau's performance 'awful' in wake of another foul out

Malik Reneau picked up his fifth foul so fast, Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson couldn't even get him out of the game.

Reneau picked up his fourth foul Sunday afternoon against Northwestern with 6:32 remaining. One play later, the sophomore committed a turnover and fouled out trying to keep possession.

Woodson didn't mince words about his leading scorer's performance, calling it "awful" on his postgame radio show. The coach emphasized in his postgame news conference that IU needs him on the court as much as possible.

Reneau had 9 points, 5 rebounds and 4 turnovers in IU's 76-72 loss. He also fouled out for the fourth time in his last six games. Over that stretch, Reneau has games of 21, 2, 16, 26, 6 and 9 points.

(In the 2-point, 0-foul game against Iowa, he left in the opening 3 minutes with an injury.)

