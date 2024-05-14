Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife Erica after seven years of marriage

On the eve of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from wife Erica

Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll. (Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife, Erica Stoll, after seven years of marriage, according to documents filed in Palm Beach County, Florida. The couple have a 3-year-old daughter, Poppy.

It's been a turbulent professional week for McIlroy, and now his personal matters are coming to light. He indicated last week that he would not be pursuing a spot on the PGA Tour's Policy Board, but later was invited to help negotiate a deal for the future of men's golf between the Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund. Shortly afterward, McIlroy put on one of the great performances of his career to win the Wells Fargo Championship on Sunday.

The very next day, McIlroy filed the notice in Palm Beach County. TMZ was the first to report the news.

Later this week, McIlroy will be attempting to win his fifth major at the PGA Championship. The event is being held at the same Valhalla Golf Club where McIlroy won his most recent major, 10 years ago.