The 2024 Kentucky Derby is 3 weeks away! What to know on date, start time, horses, outfits

The Kentucky Derby's 150th Run for the Roses is just three weeks away.

There's so much taking place that it can be hard to keep track of all things Kentucky Derby.

Here's a look at when the race is and who the horses are to the latest dresses and outfits and how much tickets cost.

Here's what you need to know about the Kentucky Derby in 2024:

When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?

Jockey Javier Castellano raises his fist in celebration after he and Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May, 6, 2023.

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4, 2024.

What is the 2024 Kentucky Derby post time? When does it start?

Times for 2024 are not available. In 2023, post time was 6:57 p.m. National television coverage ran from 2:30-7:30 p.m.

Where is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs.

Where is Churchill Downs?

Churchill Downs is located at 700 Central Ave., in Louisville, Kentucky.

When is Kentucky Oaks 2024?

The race of 3-year-old fillies will take place Friday, May 3, 2024.

What channel is the 2024 Kentucky Derby on?

Fanduel TV, Fox Sports, Racetrack Television Network, USA Network, Peacock and NBC will broadcast the events from Champions Day on May 1 through the Kentucky Derby on May 4.

*This section was based on Kentucky Derby week in 2023 and will be updated with new network information and times when they become available.

How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby has 20 horses line up for the race each year.

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses

Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Mike Repole, is among the early favorites for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

The field is still being determined and courier-journal.com offers a list of horses projected to make the starting lineup for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Here's a look:

Check out the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard for a glimpse on which horses may be in or out for the 2024 race.

Kentucky Derby 2024 odds

Here is a look at current 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, according to cbssports.com:

Fierceness 3-1 Sierra Leone 7-2 Catching Freedom 8-1 Forever Young 10-1 Dornoch 12-1 Track Phantom 15-1 Honor Marie 16-1 Mystik Dan 16-1 Domestic Product 18-1 Endlessly 20-1 Just A Touch 20-1 Deterministic 20-1 Just Steel 25-1 Resilience 35-1 Stronghold 35-1 West Saratoga 80-1 No More Time 85-1 Catalytic 100-1 Hades 100-1 T O Password 100-1 Society Man 101-1 Grand Mo the First 125-1 Encino 350-1 Liberal Arts 350-1 Common Defense 500-1 Epic Ride 500-1 Lucky Jeremy 500-1

How to place a bet at the Kentucky Derby 2024?

Here's a quick video to show what you need to know to place a bet for the Kentucky Derby:

Who is singing Kentucky Derby 2024 national anthem?

Wynona Judd will be singing the national anthem for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

How much is the Kentucky Derby 2024 purse?

The Kentucky Derby will feature a record $5 million purse, Churchill Downs announced Jan. 10, 2024.

Kentucky Derby 2024 trophy

Who is the 2024 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen?

Ankita Nair is the Kentucky Derby Festival Queen leading up to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4.

How much are Kentucky Derby 2024 tickets?

Tickets for the 150th Run for the Roses will run as follows:

To find Derby tickets, you can visit kentuckyderby.com/tickets.

Several food items and drinks will be available at Churchill Downs specifically for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Visit visit kentuckyderby.com/official-derby-menu for what to expect.

Looking for the latest in Kentucky Derby fashion tips? Courier-Journal reporter Kirby Adams has everything you need to know about what to wear from fascinators to blazers in her fashion guide. Visit kentuckyderby.com/style-guide/ for the digital version.

Kentuckty Derby party tips: how to make a mint julep

This video shows you how to make a mint julep for guests at your Kentucky Derby party:

Kentucky Derby 2024 party tips: how to set up an Old Fashioned bar

Here's a video to help show you how to set up an Old Fashioned bar for you Kentucky Derby party:

Kentucky Derby season means plenty of activities and fun for all around Louisville. Visit courier-journal.com for a mpa of more than 50+ events taking place around the area.

Looking to try something new at this year's Kentucky Derby? Try one of these 7 new Louisville restaurants while you're in town.

Several local venues will host Kentucky Derby-themed brunches leading up to the event. Visit courier-journal.com for list of locations.

Who won the Kentucky Derby 2023?

Mage was last year's Kentucky Derby winner.

Mage and jockey Javier Castellano rallied from the back of the pack, finishing the 1-and-1/4-miles in 2:01.57. The horses were six-wide off the final turn when Mage − at 15-1 odds − pushed past Two Phil’s to win by a length down the stretch.

