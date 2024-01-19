What channel is Indiana men's basketball vs. No. 8 Wisconsin on tonight? Keys to the game

Indiana basketball, fresh off a home loss to its biggest rival, heads to a venue that hasn't been kind at all.

The Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) weren't in the game after the opening minutes against Purdue, falling into foul trouble and trailing by 22 points at halftime. Trey Galloway (17 points) and Mackenzie Mgbako (15) carried the offensive load. Over the past three games, IU is below 50% on free throws, and it has been outrebounded in four straight.

IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (15.8 points, 40.0% on 3s, 6.0 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (14.2 points, 41.7% 3s, 9.4 rebounds); Galloway (10.7 points, 4.0 assists); Mgbako (10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds). Mike Woodson is in his third season as coach.

No. 8 (USA TODAY) Wisconsin (13-4, 5-1) is smarting after being on the wrong end of a court storming at Penn State, which had its best offensive game of the season in posting a 87-83 victory on Tuesday. The Badgers had won their previous four conference games handily.

Wisconsin team leaders: A.J. Storr (15.3 points); Steven Crowl (12.0 points, 54.5% 3s, 7.8 rebounds); Tyler Wahl (11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds). Greg Gard is in his ninth season as coach.

The Hoosiers haven't won in Madison since 1998, losing 19 in a row there. IU won last season's matchup in Bloomington, breaking Wisconsin's five-game overall streak in the series.

What time is Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin?

8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.

What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin on?

TV: FS1

Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).

Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 84 (Wisconsin feed), 382 and 972, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling

Indiana basketball news

Doyel: IU's Xavier Johnson is struggling, and the outside world is just piling on

Why IU fans are nervous: Mike Woodson's third season at IU is teetering on the edge

Player ratings: IU basketball 'should be ashamed.'

Indiana basketball schedule

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana men's basketball vs. Wisconsin start time, TV, radio