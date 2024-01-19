What channel is Indiana men's basketball vs. No. 8 Wisconsin on tonight? Keys to the game
Indiana basketball, fresh off a home loss to its biggest rival, heads to a venue that hasn't been kind at all.
The Hoosiers (12-6, 4-3 Big Ten) weren't in the game after the opening minutes against Purdue, falling into foul trouble and trailing by 22 points at halftime. Trey Galloway (17 points) and Mackenzie Mgbako (15) carried the offensive load. Over the past three games, IU is below 50% on free throws, and it has been outrebounded in four straight.
IU's leaders: Malik Reneau (15.8 points, 40.0% on 3s, 6.0 rebounds); Kel'el Ware (14.2 points, 41.7% 3s, 9.4 rebounds); Galloway (10.7 points, 4.0 assists); Mgbako (10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds). Mike Woodson is in his third season as coach.
No. 8 (USA TODAY) Wisconsin (13-4, 5-1) is smarting after being on the wrong end of a court storming at Penn State, which had its best offensive game of the season in posting a 87-83 victory on Tuesday. The Badgers had won their previous four conference games handily.
Wisconsin team leaders: A.J. Storr (15.3 points); Steven Crowl (12.0 points, 54.5% 3s, 7.8 rebounds); Tyler Wahl (11.7 points, 5.8 rebounds). Greg Gard is in his ninth season as coach.
The Hoosiers haven't won in Madison since 1998, losing 19 in a row there. IU won last season's matchup in Bloomington, breaking Wisconsin's five-game overall streak in the series.
What time is Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin?
8:30 p.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin.
What channel is Indiana basketball vs. Wisconsin on?
TV: FS1
Radio: Indiana Hoosiers Sports Network (105.1 FM in Bloomington, 93.1 FM in Indianapolis), with Don Fischer (play-by-play), Errek Suhr (analysis) and John Herrick (updates).
Streaming: SiriusXM Channels 84 (Wisconsin feed), 382 and 972, Varsity Network, ESPN+, Fubo, Paramount+, Sling
Indiana basketball schedule
Date, day
location, opponent
time, TV
Oct. 29, Sunday
vs. Indianapolis (exhibition)
Nov. 3, Friday
vs. Marian (exhibition)
Nov. 7, Tuesday
vs. Florida Gulf Coast
Nov. 12, Sunday
vs. Army
Nov. 16, Thursday
vs. Wright State
Nov. 19, Sunday
vs. Connecticut in New York
Nov. 20, Monday
vs. Louisville or Texas in New York
Nov. 26, Sunday
vs. Harvard in Indianapolis
Dec. 1, Friday
vs. Maryland
Dec. 5, Tuesday
at Michigan
Dec. 9, Saturday
vs. Auburn in Atlanta
Dec. 16, Saturday
vs. Kansas
Dec. 19, Tuesday
vs. Morehead State
Dec. 21, Thursday
vs. North Alabama
Dec. 29, Friday
vs. Kennesaw State
Jan. 3, Wednesday
at Nebraska
Jan. 6, Saturday
vs. Ohio State
Jan. 9, Tuesday
at Rutgers
Jan. 12, Friday
vs. Minnesota
Jan. 16, Tuesday
vs. Purdue
Jan. 19, Friday
at Wisconsin
8:30 p.m., FS1
Jan. 27, Saturday
at Illinois
3 p.m., Fox
Jan. 30, Tuesday
vs. Iowa
7 p.m., BTN
Feb. 3, Saturday
vs. Penn State
Noon, FS1
Feb. 6, Tuesday
at Ohio State
7 p.m., Peacock
Feb. 10, Saturday
at Purdue
8 p.m., Fox
Feb. 18, Sunday
vs. Northwestern
3 p.m., FS1
Feb. 21, Wednesday
vs. Nebraska
8:30 p.m., BTN
Feb. 24, Saturday
at Penn State
Noon, BTN
Feb. 27, Tuesday
vs. Wisconsin
7 p.m., Peacock
March 3, Sunday
at Maryland
2 p.m., CBS
March 6, Wednesday
at Minnesota
9 p.m., BTN
March 10, Sunday
vs. Michigan State
4:30 p.m., CBS
March 13-17
Big Ten tournament at Minneapolis
