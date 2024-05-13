Antoine Winfield Jr. to sign 4-year, $84.1 million deal with Buccaneers, making him NFL's top-paid defensive back

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to a four-year, $84.1 million contract.

His $21.025 million annual salary makes him the NFL's highest-paid defensive back, topping the $21 million per year that Jaire Alexander received from the Green Bay Packers with his contract in 2022. The deal was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Winfield's deal is also notable in that he plays safety. The league's six highest-paid defensive backs — including Denzel Ward, Jalen Ramsey, Marlon Humphrey, Marshon Lattimore and Trevon Diggs — were all previously cornerbacks, according to Over the Cap. Derwin James Jr. was the NFL's top-paid safety until Winfield's deal with the Bucs.

Antoine Winfield Jr. S - TB - #31 2023 - 2024 season 122 Total 6 TFL 3 Int 6 FF

The contract includes a guaranteed $45 million, also the most money an NFL safety has ever received.

Last week, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said the team was close to an agreement with Winfield after placing a franchise player tag on him in March. With the tag, Winfield was guaranteed a one-year, $17.123 million salary for 2024. However, the two sides were already working on a long-term extension.

#Bucs GM Jason Licht gave an update on where things stand with contract discussions with All-Pro Safety Antoine Winfield Jr on the Pat McAfee Show today. pic.twitter.com/E5Kpc757Pf — JC Allen (@JCAllenNFL) May 9, 2024

"It takes two sides and they're being totally fair, we think we're being fair," Licht said on "The Pat McAfee Show." "He wants to be here, we want him, those things usually work themselves out and I'm fairly positive about where things are going with that. ... He's the best safety in the league; he should be paid like it."

Winfield, who will turn 26 in August, has played four seasons in the NFL. He was Tampa Bay's second-round selection in the 2020 draft (No. 45 overall) out of Minnesota.

Last season was Winfield's best, recording 122 tackles, including six tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits. He also compiled six forced fumbles, six sacks and three interceptions, both career-high figures, and earned first-team NFL All-Pro honors.