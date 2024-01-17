IU basketball vs. Purdue player ratings: 'They should be ashamed.'

IU trailed by 21 at halftime and despite a second-half run to get the deficit into single digits, the final margin ballooned back to 21 as No. 2 Purdue deflated Hoosier hopes in Assembly Hall on Tuesday night.

"I grew up watching Indiana basketball. Indiana basketball is one of the standards, it's a brand name. This is unacceptable," Peacock's Jordan Cornette said at halftime. "It's an unacceptable effort. They should be ashamed of what's going on and they better have a better effort in the second half. You can't allow that on your home floor. Not in a rivalry."

Player ratings on a scale of 0 to 10.

STARTERS

∎ Kel'el Ware — Ware had the unenviable task of having to go head-to-head against the nation's most-dominant player. Ware contested Zach Edey early, and to decent effect before picking up his second foul with 13:40 left in the first half. He picked up his third foul early in the second half and never got in a flow. He finished with just five points (2-of-6 shooting) and six rebounds and just couldn't move the 300-pound Edey. His five-point output was the lowest of his season. Rating: 3.0

∎ Malik Reneau — Reneau had a little more freedom to move without having to deal with Edey as much as Ware did, but fell well short of his season average (16.3), managing just eight points on 4-of-10 shooting. He had nine rebounds and three assists, continuing to show an ability to facilitate, but IU needed more from him. Rating: 5.5

Indiana's Mackenzie Mgbako (21) makes the first shot of the game during the first half of the Indiana versus Purdue men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

∎ Mackenzie Mgbako — He scored IU's first seven points and seemed to be on his way to a big night, but fouls derailed that. He sat most of the first half after picking up his second foul at the 15:30-mark and sat for the next 12 minutes before re-entering with the game slipping away. Mike Woodson said postgame he wish he had put Mgbako in earlier, but alas... He finished with 15 points (6-of-10 shooting)... and just those two fouls. Rating: 7.0

∎ Trey Galloway — He helped get the Hoosiers going in the second half, hitting back-to-back 3s to inject some life into Assembly Hall. He finished with a team-high 17 points (including a respectable 3-of-7 from behind the arc), five assists and four rebounds. That stat sheet looks nice, but IU's backcourt was badly outplayed by Purdue's and Galloway finished with a -17 in +/-. Rating: 6.5

∎ Gabe Cupps — He opened the second half with a jumper and then drilled a 3 to cut the deficit to single digits, but that's as close as IU got. Believe it or not, in a game IU lost by 21, Cupps managed to finish on the positive side in +/- (+4), the only IU player to manage that. Rating: 6.0

RESERVES

∎ Xavier Johnson — Cupps started ahead of Johnson again and, aside from the Ohio State game, it's been a really rough go of it for the sixth-year point guard since he returned from injury. He was 0-for-5 from the floor Tuesday and picked up a flagrant foul for trying to needlessly dislodge Edey on a box out. As Gregg Doyel pointed out, Johnson has more flagrant fouls than field goals in his past three games (2:1). Rating: 2.0

∎ Payton Sparks — You knew with the mammoth Edey around, Sparks was going to get more minutes, and Ware's early foul trouble saw Sparks get 7 first-half minutes. He was active on the glass (four rebounds), but was called for a hook-and-hold flagrant 1 on Edey and played just 1 minute in the second half. Rating: 4.0

∎ CJ Gunn — He had some OK moments on offense (fadeaway jumper with shot clock winding down and good pass ahead to Reneau off a missed free throw), but once again, IU's backcourt was just completely out-played. Gunn finished -20 in 18 minutes but did manage three assists and three made field goals, which, on a normal night, IU will take from the sophomore guard. Rating: 5.0

∎ Anthony Walker — He only played 10 minutes with Mike Woodson preferring the beef of Sparks to combat Purdue's bigs. He had an easy finish off a baseline drive from a nice feed from Reneau and added an easy transition layup later. He was 0-for-2 from behind the arc, and forced a wild miss that caused Woodson to offer a glare. Rating: 4.0

∎ Kaleb Banks — He played just the final minute as his role continues to shrink in Big Ten play. Rating: N/A

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball vs. Purdue player ratings: Hoosiers can't hang