IU basketball vs. Purdue player ratings: 'They should be ashamed.'
IU trailed by 21 at halftime and despite a second-half run to get the deficit into single digits, the final margin ballooned back to 21 as No. 2 Purdue deflated Hoosier hopes in Assembly Hall on Tuesday night.
"I grew up watching Indiana basketball. Indiana basketball is one of the standards, it's a brand name. This is unacceptable," Peacock's Jordan Cornette said at halftime. "It's an unacceptable effort. They should be ashamed of what's going on and they better have a better effort in the second half. You can't allow that on your home floor. Not in a rivalry."
Player ratings on a scale of 0 to 10.
STARTERS
∎ Kel'el Ware — Ware had the unenviable task of having to go head-to-head against the nation's most-dominant player. Ware contested Zach Edey early, and to decent effect before picking up his second foul with 13:40 left in the first half. He picked up his third foul early in the second half and never got in a flow. He finished with just five points (2-of-6 shooting) and six rebounds and just couldn't move the 300-pound Edey. His five-point output was the lowest of his season. Rating: 3.0
∎ Malik Reneau — Reneau had a little more freedom to move without having to deal with Edey as much as Ware did, but fell well short of his season average (16.3), managing just eight points on 4-of-10 shooting. He had nine rebounds and three assists, continuing to show an ability to facilitate, but IU needed more from him. Rating: 5.5
∎ Mackenzie Mgbako — He scored IU's first seven points and seemed to be on his way to a big night, but fouls derailed that. He sat most of the first half after picking up his second foul at the 15:30-mark and sat for the next 12 minutes before re-entering with the game slipping away. Mike Woodson said postgame he wish he had put Mgbako in earlier, but alas... He finished with 15 points (6-of-10 shooting)... and just those two fouls. Rating: 7.0
∎ Trey Galloway — He helped get the Hoosiers going in the second half, hitting back-to-back 3s to inject some life into Assembly Hall. He finished with a team-high 17 points (including a respectable 3-of-7 from behind the arc), five assists and four rebounds. That stat sheet looks nice, but IU's backcourt was badly outplayed by Purdue's and Galloway finished with a -17 in +/-. Rating: 6.5
∎ Gabe Cupps — He opened the second half with a jumper and then drilled a 3 to cut the deficit to single digits, but that's as close as IU got. Believe it or not, in a game IU lost by 21, Cupps managed to finish on the positive side in +/- (+4), the only IU player to manage that. Rating: 6.0
RESERVES
∎ Xavier Johnson — Cupps started ahead of Johnson again and, aside from the Ohio State game, it's been a really rough go of it for the sixth-year point guard since he returned from injury. He was 0-for-5 from the floor Tuesday and picked up a flagrant foul for trying to needlessly dislodge Edey on a box out. As Gregg Doyel pointed out, Johnson has more flagrant fouls than field goals in his past three games (2:1). Rating: 2.0
∎ Payton Sparks — You knew with the mammoth Edey around, Sparks was going to get more minutes, and Ware's early foul trouble saw Sparks get 7 first-half minutes. He was active on the glass (four rebounds), but was called for a hook-and-hold flagrant 1 on Edey and played just 1 minute in the second half. Rating: 4.0
∎ CJ Gunn — He had some OK moments on offense (fadeaway jumper with shot clock winding down and good pass ahead to Reneau off a missed free throw), but once again, IU's backcourt was just completely out-played. Gunn finished -20 in 18 minutes but did manage three assists and three made field goals, which, on a normal night, IU will take from the sophomore guard. Rating: 5.0
∎ Anthony Walker — He only played 10 minutes with Mike Woodson preferring the beef of Sparks to combat Purdue's bigs. He had an easy finish off a baseline drive from a nice feed from Reneau and added an easy transition layup later. He was 0-for-2 from behind the arc, and forced a wild miss that caused Woodson to offer a glare. Rating: 4.0
∎ Kaleb Banks — He played just the final minute as his role continues to shrink in Big Ten play. Rating: N/A
