Will Indiana basketball's Kel'el Ware, Mackenzie Mgbako be picked in the NBA Draft?

Indiana basketball sophomore Kel'el Ware has a body (7-0, 210 pounds) and playing style (offensive fluidity and versatility with shot-blocking ability) that appear made for the NBA.

Questions have revolved around how he responds to adversity. Ware's production and playing time dwindled as his freshman season at Oregon progressed, and he transferred to Indiana.

Ware is IU's second-leading scorer (14.2), while leading the Hoosiers in 3-point shooting (41.7%), rebounds (9.4) and blocked shots (1.6).

Here's how recent NBA mock drafts view Ware.

Kel'el Ware NBA Draft prospects

Ricky O'Donnell, SB Nation: 19th

Ware was an elite recruit who got lost within a deep Oregon front court as a freshman. His transfer to Indiana has given him the opportunity and mentorship he’s needed to become one of the top centers in college basketball. Ware is a long and mobile 7-footer who can finish plays above the rim and has solid touch on his jumper. The biggest question mark has always been his motor, but he’s been playing harder under head coach Mike Woodson in Bloomington. Indiana’s total lack of shooting and spacing around Ware makes you wonder how effective he’d be in a better situation. If Ware can show teams he’s capable of being a stretch five — he’s 10-for-24 (41.7%) from 3 this year — he should push toward the lottery. His talent is evident, but he’ll have to overcome his reputation for occasional loafing.

Jonathan Wasserman, Bleacher Report: 24th

Kel'el Ware's size, finishing and shot-blocking tools and shot-making skill level have screamed lottery talent for years. Questions about his consistency and toughness continue to linger, though.

While some teams may not have confidence in his fluctuating presence for a second-year player, others may see too much talent to pass on outside the lottery.

Ware figures to win some teams back during workouts, where he's bound to impress with how easily he gets above the rim and releases threes.

Pat Heery, Yardbarker: 14th

Originally expected to be a one-and-done at Oregon, Kel'el Ware fell out of favor with the Ducks and was maddeningly inconsistent. Instead of declaring for the draft, falling to the second round and spending this season in the G-League, he smartly transferred to Indiana where his minutes and production have more than doubled. Ware has some of the most impressive blocked shots you will ever see, plus the ability to be a rim-runner and occasional threat from the 3-point line. He'd make for a nice complement to Alperen Sengun in Houston.

Michael Scotto, Hoops Hype: 23rd

After transferring from Oregon, Kel’el Ware has seen double the playing time and has shown statistical improvement across the board at Indiana under former NBA coach Mike Woodson.

“Ware reminds me of Christian Wood,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s long and can shoot.”

Ware’s athleticism, shot blocking, and floor spacing intrigue NBA teams for his size, while his inconsistent motor and toughness have been questioned the most.

He is 24th by USA TODAY.

Mackenzie Mgbako in the NBA Draft

Michael Scotto, Hoops Hype: 50th

Mackenzie Mgbako was considered one of the top recruits of his class before decommitting from Duke to join Indiana for his freshman season.

After struggling in his first five games, Mgbako has begun to show flashes of why he was highly touted. From Nov. 26-Dec. 29, Mgbako averaged 13.1 points on 44% shooting and 36.1% from beyond the arc with 5.5 rebounds, including earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

“I think Mgbako is more of a four than a three,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “He’s only 6-foot-8. He’s not athletic enough and doesn’t have a wiggle to beat you off the dribble.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana basketball: Kel'el Ware, Mackenzie Mgbako NBA Draft