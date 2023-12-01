Ohio State football winter transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, updates

The NCAA transfer portal opens on Monday, a juncture on the college football calendar that brings a flood of player movement.

For a period of 30 days, players can put their names in an online database that allows them to be contacted by other schools about the possibility of transferring.

Undergraduates transferring for the first time are eligible for immediate eligibility under a one-time transfer exception that was introduced in 2021, while graduates have long been able to transfer without the penalty of having to sit out a season.

At least two players from Ohio State intend to enter the portal when the winter window opens next week between Omari Abor, a redshirt freshman defensive end, and Cameron Martinez, a redshirt junior safety. Both of them confirmed their planned entries this week.

Last year, the Buckeyes saw five scholarship players go in the portal during the winter window, a group that included safety Jantzen Dunn, defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, safety Jaylen Johnson, cornerback JK Johnson and linebacker Teradja Mitchell.

They also added five scholarship players — safety Ja'Had Carter, offensive lineman Vic Cutler, quarterback Tristan Gebbia, cornerback Davison Igbinosun and long snapper John Ferlmann — during the same period, which has been shortened by 15 days.

The Dispatch will track all of Ohio State's comings and goings on this page when the door to the portal swings open in four days.

