Ohio State cornerback Jyaire Brown enters the NCAA transfer portal

Jyaire Brown is entering the transfer portal.

The Ohio State cornerback joined Cameron Martinez, Ryan Turner and Kye Stokes in the transfer portal Monday.

After playing 195 snaps as a freshman in 2022, including a start against Wisconsin, he played in 48 snaps for the Buckeyes in 2023, playing in the Buckeyes' wins against Youngstown State, Western Kentucky, Purdue and Michigan State.

Brown has nine tackles, three pass deflections and a forced fumble in two seasons at Ohio State.

Brown is a former four-star cornerback in the 2022 class out of Lakota West High School in West Chester, Ohio. He was the No. 192 player and No. 24 cornerback in the class, and the No. 8 Ohio prospect.

With Brown's transfer, safety Sonny Styles is the only defensive back remaining from the 2022 class.

