Ohio State football offensive lineman Jakob James enters NCAA transfer portal

Jakob James, a reserve Ohio State offensive lineman, put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Monday, The Dispatch confirmed.

James was among the backups at center behind Carson Hinzman and also appeared on special teams as part of the field goal unit.

He and Vic Cutler, a transfer from Louisiana Monroe who reentered the portal as a graduate transfer last week, competed with Hinzman for the starting job in preseason camp. James had been out for spring practice as he rehabilitated from an undisclosed injury.

James, who was a redshirt junior this year, has two seasons of eligibility left. He is a Cincinnati native who was a three-star prospect from Elder High School when he signed with the Buckeyes as part of their 2020 recruiting class.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Jakob James, Ohio State OL, enters NCAA transfer portal