Ohio State safety Kye Stokes enters transfer portal

Kye Stokes will finish his college career elsewhere.

The Ohio State safety confirmed he would enter the transfer portal after two seasons with the Buckeyes. Stokes is the fourth Ohio State defensive back to enter the transfer portal along with Cameron Martinez, Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner.

"Thank you Buckeye Nation," Stokes posted on social media.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stokes played in 93 snaps across two seasons with Ohio State, including 10 in three games in 2023.

Stokes had 12 tackles, one tackle-for-loss and one forced fumble in two seasons at Ohio State.

Stokes was a former four-star athlete out of Seffner, Florida and was ranked as the No. 351 player in the 2022 class. He chose Ohio State with offers from programs such as Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Notre Dame and Oregon, among others.

Oct 1, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) dodges a tackle attempt by Ohio State Buckeyes safety Kye Stokes (37) during the second quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

After using his redshirt in 2023, Stokes will have three seasons of eligibility starting next season.

With Stokes' transfer, safety Sonny Styles is the only remaining 2022 defensive back on the Ohio State roster.

