Ohio State adds 2024 5-star quarterback Julian Sayin through transfer portal from Alabama

Ohio State has added another quarterback in the 2024 class.

Julian Sayin, a former five-star quarterback who signed with Alabama in the 2024 class, committed to Ohio State Sunday, according to ESPN.

NEWS: Former Alabama quarterback Julian Sayin told ESPN on Sunday that he’s transferring to Ohio State. Sayin is ESPN’s top quarterback recruit in the 2024 class and No. 3 overall player. He’ll enroll soon at OSU and compete in spring practice. pic.twitter.com/Cbl6Au46mF — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 21, 2024

Sayin entered the transfer portal Jan. 19 after Alabama coach Nick Saban retired and 2023 four-star quarterback Austin Mack followed coach Kalen DeBoer to Tuscaloosa, transferring to Alabama.

“Incredibly excited to join the team here at Ohio State," Sayin told ESPN. "I held this program in high regard throughout my entire recruiting process and am looking forward to learning from some of the most talented players and coaches in college football and contributing to our team’s success."

Sayin is the third Alabama transfer to join Ohio State ahead of 2024 along with safety Caleb Downs and center Seth McLaughlin.

On Jan. 19, Ohio State announced tha hiring of former Alabama offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Bill O'Brien into the same role under OSU coach Ryan Day.

Heading into 2024, Ohio State already had Kansas State quarterback transfer Will Howard, redshirt sophomore Devin Brown, redshirt freshman Lincoln Kienholz and freshman Air Noland: the No. 4 quarterback in the 2024 class per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Sayin, a Carlsbad, California native, is listed as the No. 5 player and No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class.

Sayin was the Gatorade Player of the Year in California as a senior. He threw for 2,347 yards, 24 touchdowns and one interception. He added four rushing touchdowns.

Ohio State offered Sayin in January 2023 after he committed to Alabama in November 2022.

Sayin is Ohio State's sixth transfer of the offseason along with Howard, McLaughlin, Downs, Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins and Ohio tight end Will Kacmarek.

