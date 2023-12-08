Ohio State football tight end Joe Royer enters NCAA transfer portal

Ohio State tight end Joe Royer entered the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday after four seasons with the Buckeyes, The Dispatch confirmed.

Royer caught four passes for 24 yards over the last three seasons. He redshirted in his first year at the school in 2020.

Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Joe Royer (84) runs past Indiana Hoosiers linebacker Cam Jones (4) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7.

An unspecified injury limited him this fall as a backup behind Cade Stover and Gee Scott Jr.

After he appeared in three out of the first four games, including seeing 37 snaps against Indiana and Youngstown State in the first two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus, Royer played in only one game over October and November.

A native of Cincinnati, he has two remaining seasons of eligibility left. Royer is the 14th player from Ohio State to enter the portal since the end of the regular season.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football tight end Joe Royer enters transfer portal