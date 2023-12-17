Former Ohio State football QB Kyle McCord expected to transfer to Syracuse, per report

Kyle McCord, the former Ohio State starting quarterback who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, is expected to commit to Syracuse.

A report published by Syracuse.com late Saturday said McCord could make his commitment to the Orange as early as Sunday. He had been visiting the school this weekend.

In one season as a starter for the Buckeyes, he threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions with a 161.64 passer rating that ranked 14th among quarterbacks in the Football Bowl Subdivision, keeping Ohio State unbeaten and in contention for the College Football Playoff until the last weekend of the regular season.

Ohio State's Kyle McCord passed for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

But he did not hit the lofty standard set by his immediate predecessors at Ohio State, a group that included C.J. Stroud, Justin Fields and Dwayne Haskins Jr., who were all finalists for the Heisman Trophy in their first seasons as starters. McCord was a third-team All-Big Ten selection.

The debut from McCord did not cement his status as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback for next season.

On the day before McCord put his name in the portal, coach Ryan Day was noncommittal about him remaining at the top of the depth chart, suggesting a competition was brewing.

More: Signs of discontent: Here is how and why QB Kyle McCord decided to leave Ohio State

McCord had earlier in the year been in a tight battle for the starting job with redshirt freshman Devin Brown, and the gap was close enough that it continued into September. It took two games before McCord was named the starter indefinitely.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Kyle McCord, former Buckeyes QB, expected to transfer to Syracuse