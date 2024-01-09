Ohio State football lands Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins as transfer

Nov 4, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball for a touchdown during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Quinshon Judkins announced Monday night that he will transfer to Ohio State, adding one of the top available transfer running backs to the Buckeyes’ backfield.

In two seasons at Mississippi, he rushed for 2,725 yards and 31 touchdowns before putting his name in the transfer portal last week.

He was in Columbus on Sunday for a reported visit to Ohio State.

This story will be updated.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

