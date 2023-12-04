Ohio State football quarterback Kyle McCord enters the NCAA transfer portal

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) warms up before SaturdayÕs NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord put his name in the NCAA transfer portal as it opened Monday morning, The Dispatch confirmed.

McCord, a junior who started for the Buckeyes this past season after beating out Devin Brown for the starting job, threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and six interceptions.

The Buckeyes are in line to return two other scholarship passers between Brown and freshman Lincoln Kienholz. Air Noland, a five-star quarterback from suburban Atlanta, is also set to sign as part of the 2024 recruiting class.

This story will be updated.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Follow him on Facebook and X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. He can also be contacted at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

