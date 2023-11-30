Veteran Ohio State DB Cam Martinez plans to transfer

Veteran defensive back Cam Martinez plans to transfer from Ohio State, he confirmed to The Dispatch on Thursday.

The transfer portal officially opens on Monday.

Martinez, a four-star recruit in 2020, is in his fourth year with the Buckeyes. He was expected to compete for significant playing time this season, but that didn’t happen.

According to Pro Football Focus, Martinez played only 28 defensive snaps this year, half of them against Youngstown State. He was listed as unavailable for the Notre Dame game on Sept. 23. His only snaps after that were six he had against Wisconsin in late October.

Ohio State credited him with two tackles this season.

Martinez played 197 snaps in 2021 and 175 last year, including three total starts.

Martinez won Mr. Football honors in Michigan as a quarterback at Muskegon High School. He is a two-time OSU Scholar-Athlete.

Rivals.com first reported Martinez's intention to transfer.

