Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State offense click in rout of Michigan State

Once upon a time, in the not-so-distant past, Michigan State was Ohio State's toughest Big Ten opponent.

But in recent years, the Spartans have fallen on hard times, and the Buckeyes have dominated them under Ryan Day.

On Saturday night, a prime-time game in name only, No. 1 Ohio State rolled to a 38-3 victory in front of 105,137 at Ohio Stadium after scoring five first-half touchdowns.

The Buckeyes improved to 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten), with only their home finale against Minnesota next week left before their long-awaited showdown with Michigan.

Michigan State, which endured the suspension and then firing of coach Mel Tucker early in the season following sexual harassment allegations, fell to 3-7 (1-6 Big Ten).

Ohio State was a 32½-point favorite, and the Buckeyes nearly covered that by halftime. They scored touchdowns on five of their first six possessions and their defense allowed only a 53-yard field goal.

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan State Spartans.

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord was nearly flawless. The junior completed 24 of 31 passes for a career-high 335 yards and three touchdowns.

Two of them went to Marvin Harrison Jr., whose ticket to New York as a Heisman Trophy finalist almost certainly has been punched. Playing only 2½ quarters before resting, Harrison caught seven passes for 149 yards to become the first Buckeye to have two 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

Harrison opened the scoring with the first rushing touchdown of his career. He took a handoff on a sweep and ran 19 yards into the end zone.

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) thows a pass during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan State Spartans.

Harrison made it 14-0 when he made a nifty catch near the sideline of a perfect McCord pass for a 26-yard touchdown.

The high school teammates at St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia hooked up again on the first play of the second quarter on a 10-yard touchdown.

TreVeyon Henderson scored on a 9-yard carry set up by a 30-yard reception by Xavier Johnson to put Ohio State ahead 28-3. Henderson finished with 63 yards in 13 carries.

The final score of the half came on an 18-yard pass from McCord to tight end Cade Stover with 15 seconds left. Stover, who didn't play last week against Rutgers, caught seven passes for 79 yards.

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores the first touchdown of the game during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan State Spartans.

Ohio State had 20 first downs in the first half and gained 360 yards.

The Buckeyes' defense wasn't quite as dominant as their offense, but it was plenty good enough, especially considering it was without three injured starters. The unit played without its leader, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, as well as safeties Josh Proctor and Lathan Ransom.

The Buckeyes got better as the game wore on. They didn't force a three-and-out until Michigan State's fifth possession, but in the final three quarters the Spartans averaged only 2.6 yards per play.

Michigan State didn't get past the OSU 34 in the first three quarters. Ohio State still has not allowed an opponent to score more than 17 points.

The only points of the second half came when Jayden Fielding kicked a 36-yard field goal set up by a 57-yard catch by Harrison. Backups played most of the final two quarters.

Get more Ohio State football coverage by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State click in rout of Michigan State