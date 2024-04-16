Ohio State football spring transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, roster updates

The spring transfer window in college football is open.

For a period of two weeks, beginning Tuesday and continuing through April 30, undergraduate players can put their names in an online portal and seek to transfer to another school with immediate eligibility.

Will Ohio State, which finished spring practice over the weekend, be impacted? Movement to some degree is likely.

The Buckeyes saw 20 players enter the portal during the busy winter window. Nineteen ended up leaving, while one of them — Bryson Rodgers, a receiver who was a freshman last fall — withdrew to remain with the program.

To bolster their roster, the Buckeyes also brought in six transfers, a high-profile group that included veteran starting quarterback Will Howard from Kansas State and All-American safety Caleb Downs from Alabama.

What will unfold this spring? The Dispatch is tracking the latest comings and goings below.

Ohio State players entering the portal (1)

RB Dallan Hayden

A redshirt sophomore who was set to back up TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in the upcoming season, Hayden was expected to enter the portal once it reopened. Hayden was not seen during the last week of spring practice, and confirmed his plans Monday night in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "Wearing Scarlet & Gray has been one of the great honors of my life," Hayden wrote. "The decision to enter the transfer portal was not easy."

Players in the portal headed to Ohio State (0)

None of the players to put their names in the portal since January have committed to the Buckeyes.

