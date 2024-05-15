Yahoo Sports Staff
2024 NFL schedule release: Live updates ahead of tonight's full announcement
The NFL's full regular-season schedule will be announced Wednesday and it will get full, over-the-top coverage from broadcasters, including the league's network and ESPN2. Before Wednesday arrives, football fans got some appetizers as some games were formally announced.
How to watch the NFL schedule release
The 2024 NFL schedule will be released on NFL Network and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The three-hour broadcast will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe, with Maurice Jones-Drew, Michael Robinson and Cynthia Frelund, among others, appearing.
2024 NFL key dates
Late May to early June: OTAs and mandatory minicamps
July 17: Franchise tag deadline
Mid-to-late July: Training camps open
August: Preseason
Nov. 5: Trade deadline
Feb. 9, 2025: Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans
After a long, four-hour wait, we finally know which games we'll be unwrapping on Netflix's Christmas Day broadcast: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, and Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans.
The NFL Christmas Day games on Netflix will be:
Chiefs v. Steelers
Ravens v. Texans

How NFL players view schedule release day
NFL Schedule Release Day.
Here’s what players look at:
- First Game
- Bye Week
- Thursday Night Game
- Any other games that may disrupt routine/recovery (International, MNF, etc)
- Possible weather games (Buffalo in December, Miami in Sept, etc)

When will we see No 1. pick Caleb Williams this season?
How many primetime games will the Bears have this season? @Pschrags expects a lot 👀
📺: NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus

The wait is almost over...
Almost time, Krewe.
📺: Schedule Release at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

'Hard Knocks' extending to offseason access, and will feature the Giants
"Hard Knocks" has become a staple for its training camp seasons, and it has added in-season versions of the show the past couple years.
Now an interesting wrinkle to the series: offseason access.
HBO announced that "Hard Knocks, Offseason with the New York Giants" will debut on July 2 on Max, the network's streaming service. Presumably that will feature an inside look at the team's approach to the scouting combine, free agency and the NFL Draft.
Read more here.
Unprecedented access to the biggest decisions and boldest moves. #HardKnocks Offseason with the New York Giants premieres July 2 on Max. #Giants100

Netflix is the new home for Christmas games
Netflix is taking a big, big step into the world of live sports. The streaming company announced Wednesday that they will be airing both NFL games scheduled on Christmas Day. No teams have been announced yet.
Netflix will broadcast NFL games on Christmas not just in 2024, but 2025 and 2026 as well.
Netflix hosted the popular “Quarterback" reality series in 2023. That served as a way to start a partnership between the league and the streaming service.
The NFL has moved to put more games on streaming services, most notably giving the Thursday night package to Amazon Prime Video. Last year the NFL announced Peacock, an NBC streaming service, would broadcast a playoff game. Peacock got the Kansas City Chiefs' wild-card round win over the Miami Dolphins in January.
It's another revenue stream for the NFL, and Netflix is signing up for three years of NFL games on Christmas.
You can’t spell Netflix without “NFL”
Netflix will be the home to watch the NFL's 2024 Christmas Day games LIVE!

Schedule release day is finally here
And here we are.
@NFL schedule release on @NFLNetwork tonight at 8pm.

NFL reveals full 2024 international schedule
We already knew the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will be heading to São Paulo, Brazil on Friday night of Week 1, but Wednesday the NFL released the rest of its 2024 international schedule.
There will be three games in London, England this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will see the Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 6 and the Chicago Bears vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars one week later on Sunday, Oct. 13.
The lone game at Wembley Stadium will have the Jaguars taking on the New England Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 20. This will be the second time the Jaguars will have back-to-back games in the U.K. — their 12th and 13th games in London.
In the final international NFL game of the season will pit the New York Giants against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 10 at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.
The 2024 International Schedule is set! 🏈🗺️@NFLBrasil | @NFLUKIRE | @NFLDeutschland
📺: NFL Schedule Release — Tonight 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus

Jason Kelce joins 'Monday Night Football' crew
Jason Kelce is officially joining ESPN as an analyst, the network announced on Tuesday.
It's a multi-year agreement for Kelce, who retired in March after 13 years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles. He will join "Monday Night Countdown" in the buildup to "Monday Night Football" during the 2024 season, and the wild card and divisional round playoff games.
ESPN officially has signed former Eagles standout Jason Kelce to a multi-year deal. Kelce will join Monday Night Countdown, leading into Monday Night Football, then appear again at halftime. He will be a part of ESPN and ABC's coverage of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles in 2027.

Kelce, 36, will also join ESPN's Super Bowl studio coverage, which will include Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles when the network airs the game.
Read the full story here.
When will these big-time reunions take place? 👀
📺: NFL Schedule Release — Wednesday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus

Tom Brady's announcing debut will be Cowboys at Browns in Week 1
It's rare for an NFL game — and a good matchup at that — to be overshadowed by who is in the broadcasting booth.
The NFL schedule will be announced Wednesday, but one of the biggest games has been released early. Fox said its late Sunday game in Week 1 will be the Dallas Cowboys at the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET.
More notable than the game itself is it will mark Tom Brady's debut on Fox. The all-time great quarterback signed a monster 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox and will be the network's lead color commentator.
The Brady component of the Cowboys-Browns game is notable enough that the NFL allowed its network partner to announce that game Monday, two days before the rest of the schedule.
COWBOYS VS. BROWNS WEEK 1 FOR TOM BRADY'S BROADCASTING DEBUT 🔥
(via @NFLonFOX)

49ers set for Chiefs rematch in Week 7: Report
According to Cam Inman of the Mercury News, the San Francisco 49ers will face the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on October 20 at Levi's Stadium. And if that wasn't enough, Tom Brady will be in the booth for Fox Sports.
Already on the schedule is the 49ers' opening-week game against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sept. 9.
Falcons vs. Steelers in Week 1?
Multiple sources around the league tell me the Falcons will open up the NFL season at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers and former HC and current Steelers OC Arthur Smith

Week 2: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 15, CBS, 4:25 p.m. ET
So where are the defending Super Bowl champions heading after their season-opener against the Ravens? Back home to face the Cincinnati Bengals, of course! The Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow rivalry will start its newest chapter at 4:25 p.m. ET on Week 2.
Week 2: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins, Sept. 12, Amazon Prime, 8:15 p.m. ET
Amazon Prime is getting a barnburner of a game to kick off its 2024 Thursday Night Football schedule.
The problem with Thursday night NFL games, no matter the network or streaming service, has been the matchups generally feel like throwaways. The NFL has to satisfy network partners that have games Sunday afternoon, and Sunday and Monday nights, and there hasn't always been a lot left over for Thursday nights.
In Week 2, the Bills and Dolphins will play the first Thursday Night Football game of the season on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video didn't get a great schedule of games in 2022. It was a little better in 2023, but 2024 is starting with a fantastic game.
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet up in Week 2 for the first Thursday night game on the Prime Video package this season. The first Thursday night game, between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1, will be on NBC.
Week 1: New York Jets at San Francisco 49ers, Sept. 9, ESPN, 8:20 p.m. ET
A year after the Jets' Monday Night Football season opener turned ugly after Aaron Rodgers sustained a season-ending injury, they're trying it again. For the second year in a row, the Jets are getting the coveted Monday Night Football slot on Week 1, when they'll face the Niners.
Week 1: Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns, Sept. 8, Fox, 4:25 p.m. ET
The Cowboys, who are expected to be among the frontrunners for most prime-time spots, will be on the road in the afternoon against the Browns. This game will be Tom Brady's debut as a color commentator for Fox.
LFG! 😤
EXCLUSIVE: @MichaelStrahan announces that the @dallascowboys will face the Cleveland @Browns in Week 1 to mark @TomBrady's FOX Sports broadcasting debut.
📺: Catch the full 2024 @NFL Schedule release Wednesday, May 15 at 8p ET on @NFLNetwork

Week 1: Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 6, in São Paulo, Brazil, Peacock
The league's first game in Brazil features two playoff teams. It'll also be the NFL's first Friday opener for teams since 1970.
"We're looking forward to being a part of this historic matchup against the Eagles in São Paulo," said Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy via the team website. "We're excited to play in front of our devoted fans in Brazil and help build upon the international popularity of the NFL and the Packers. We had a great experience playing internationally for the first time a couple of years ago, and we're proud to be part of the league's continued global growth."
NFL SCHEDULE: So far, only two confirmed games for the #Eagles
Week 1 in Brazil vs the Green Bay Packers
AND
Sunday, February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, the opponent is still TBD

The Packers have played outside of the United States several times, though most have been preseason games. They've played two preseason games in Canada (1997 in Toronto, 2019 in Winnipeg), and one in Tokyo in 1998. They've played only one regular-season game on foreign soil: the 2022 contest against the New York Giants in London, which they lost 27-22.
There will be four other international games during the 2024 NFL season, though we only know the home teams for those contests. The Carolina Panthers will be the home team for a game played in Munich. The Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears will both be home teams for games in London, as will the Jacksonville Jaguars, who will be playing their 12th London game since 2013.
NFL schedule release: Chiefs to host Ravens in 2024 season opener
At the end of the upcoming season, the 59th Super Bowl will be played. No team has ever won three Super Bowls in a row.
The overwhelming story of the 2024 NFL season will be the Kansas City Chiefs' pursuit of history. The Chiefs won each of the past two Super Bowls, and are looking to be the first team ever to win a third in a row.
Before fast forwarding to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans next February, there's a regular season to be played. And it starts in Kansas City on Thursday night, Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs' opponent for the traditional opener for the reigning Super Bowl champs will be Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.
Read the full story here.
Week 1: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs, Sept. 5, NBC, 8 p.m. ET
It's a rematch of last season's AFC championship game, where the Chiefs prevailed en route to winning their second straight Super Bowl title. Lamar Jackson vs. Patrick Mahomes is as good as it gets. So why not an early encore?