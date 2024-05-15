2024 NFL schedule release: Live updates ahead of tonight's full announcement

The NFL's full regular-season schedule will be announced Wednesday and it will get full, over-the-top coverage from broadcasters, including the league's network and ESPN2. Before Wednesday arrives, football fans got some appetizers as some games were formally announced.

How to watch the NFL schedule release

The 2024 NFL schedule will be released on NFL Network and ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The three-hour broadcast will be hosted by Rich Eisen and Colleen Wolfe, with Maurice Jones-Drew, Michael Robinson and Cynthia Frelund, among others, appearing.

Late May to early June: OTAs and mandatory minicamps

July 17: Franchise tag deadline

Mid-to-late July: Training camps open

August: Preseason

Nov. 5: Trade deadline

Feb. 9, 2025: Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans