Ohio State football offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi enters transfer portal

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi (66) competes during the second half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Ohio State offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi on Tuesday entered the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility, The Dispatch confirmed.

Vimahi spent five seasons with the Buckeyes as a reserve lineman and twice filled in as a starter at right guard over the last two seasons.

Those starts included losses to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl last December and to archrival Michigan in 2022.

A native of Hawaii, Vimahi was a four-star recruit and the nation’s seventh-ranked offensive guard when he signed with the Buckeyes as part of the 2019 recruiting class.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football OL Enokk Vimahi enters transfer portal