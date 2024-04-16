Ohio State football safety Cedrick Hawkins plans to enter transfer portal, per report

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarteback ÒAirÓ Noland (12) runs the ball for the scarlet team while defended by safety Cedrick Hawkins Jr. (26) of the grey team during the second half of the LifeSports spring football game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Ohio State safety Cedrick Hawkins intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he told On3.

Hawkins redshirted as a freshman last fall and did not appear in a game for the Buckeyes. In Saturday's spring game, he had five tackles, but rotated behind other underclassmen in the rotation.

A native of Titusville, Florida, he was ranked as a four-star prospect out of Cocoa High School. The composite rankings from 247Sports had him as the nation's No. 347 prospect and No. 35 safety in the class for 2023.

The portal reopened Tuesday, allowing undergraduate players to put their names in the online database as they look to transfer elsewhere and play immediately in the upcoming season. The spring window runs through April 30.

With Hawkins’ expected entry into the portal, the Buckeyes will have seven scholarship safeties after they had 10 on the roster last season.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State safety Cedrick Hawkins reportedly to enter transfer portal