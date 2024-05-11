Ohio State has added a punter through the transfer portal.

Former Buffalo punter Anthony Venneri announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Saturday after two seasons with the Bulls.

Venneri joined Buffalo as a walk-on before being named as Buffalo's starting punter in 2022. He set a single-season school record with a 43-yard punt average. He was named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-America team.

Venneri added 53 punts as a sophomore averaging 43.6 yards per punt in 2023.

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head football coach Ryan Day watches quarterbacks Julian Sayin (10) and Mason Maggs (16) during the second half of the LifeSports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday.

Venneri will compete for the starting punter job in 2024 along with Joe McGuire and Nick McLarty, who signed with Ohio State's 2024 class out of Melbourne, Australia.

Ohio State also added Wayne State transfer Hadi Jawad prior to the start of spring practice.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football adds former Buffalo punter Anthony Venneri