Ohio State football linebacker Nigel Glover back in the transfer portal

Nigel Glover, a linebacker who transferred to Ohio State from Northwestern last summer, has reentered the portal, The Dispatch confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

After joining the Buckeyes on the eve of preseason training camp, Glover did not make an appearance for the Buckeyes as a freshman and appeared down on the depth chart in spring practice.

Sep 2, 2023; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes helmets sit on the sideline prior to the NCAA football game at Indiana University Memorial Stadium. Ohio State won 23-3.

A four-star recruit from Claymont, he signed with Northwestern as part of its 2023 class, but spent only a few months with the Wildcats. The firing of longtime coach Pat Fitzgerald amid a series of hazing allegations prompted Glover to put his name in the portal in July.

Glover was a safety at Northmont High School before switching positions to linebacker.

His departure on the last day that players were eligible to file paperwork to enter the portal during the spring window leaves the Buckeyes with eight linebackers on scholarship.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch and can be reached at jkaufman@dispatch.com.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: NCAA transfer portal: Ohio State football's Nigel Glover enters portal