Ohio State wide receiver Kyion Grayes enters transfer portal as deadline approaches

Wide receiver Kyion Grayes became the third Ohio State player to enter the transfer Tuesday, the final day of the NCAA's spring portal window.

Grayes was the No. 88 recruit in the 247Sports composite rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, but he failed to make much headway in a deep and talented OSU receivers room.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Ryan Turner (29) knocks the ball away from Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Kyion Grayes (7) during the third quarter of the Ohio State Buckeyes spring game at Ohio Stadium.

Grayes did not see game action in 2023. He played in two games in 2022, totaling 13 snaps against Iowa and Toledo. He had one catch, a 2-yarder against Toledo.

Earlier Tuesday, offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi and linebacker Nigel Glover, a transfer from Northwestern, entered the portal.

Barring late-night additions, Ohio State emerged relatively unscathed by the spring transfer portal window. All the players who announced their intention to transfer earlier were backups: running back Dallan Hayden, safety Ja'Had Carter and defensive back Cedrick Hawkins.

