2024 NFL 'Sunday Night Football' schedule: Dates, matchups for all games this season

“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.

Week 1
Sept. 8, 2024
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions

Week 2
Sept. 15, 2024
Chicago Bears at Houston Texans

Week 3
Sept. 22, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons

Week 4
Sept. 29, 2024
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens

Week 5
Oct. 6, 2024
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 6
Oct. 13, 2024
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants

Week 7
Oct. 20, 2024
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 8
Oct. 27, 2024
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Week 9
Nov. 3, 2024
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 10
Nov. 10, 2024
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans

Week 11
Nov. 17, 2024
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets

Week 12
Nov. 24, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

Week 13
Dec. 1, 2024
San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills

Week 14
Dec. 8, 2024
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 15
Dec. 15, 2024
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 16
Dec. 22, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17
Dec. 29, 2024
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns

Week 18
Jan. 5, 2025
TBA