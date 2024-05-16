2024 NFL 'Sunday Night Football' schedule: Dates, matchups for all games this season
“Sunday Night Football” airs at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC every week of the NFL regular season.
Week 1
Sept. 8, 2024
Los Angeles Rams at Detroit Lions
Week 2
Sept. 15, 2024
Chicago Bears at Houston Texans
Week 3
Sept. 22, 2024
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons
Week 4
Sept. 29, 2024
Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens
2024 NFL regular-season schedule release
Week 5
Oct. 6, 2024
Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 6
Oct. 13, 2024
Cincinnati Bengals at New York Giants
Week 7
Oct. 20, 2024
New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 8
Oct. 27, 2024
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Week 9
Nov. 3, 2024
Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 10
Nov. 10, 2024
Detroit Lions at Houston Texans
Week 11
Nov. 17, 2024
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
Week 12
Nov. 24, 2024
Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams
Week 13
Dec. 1, 2024
San Francisco 49ers at Buffalo Bills
Week 14
Dec. 8, 2024
Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 15
Dec. 15, 2024
Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks
Week 16
Dec. 22, 2024
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys
Week 17
Dec. 29, 2024
Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns
Week 18
Jan. 5, 2025
TBA