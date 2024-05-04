Kentucky Derby 2024 live updates: Time, TV, odds, results and more from Churchill Downs

The most exciting two minutes in sports is here as the Kentucky Derby celebrates the 150th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown is the premier event during a day that includes 14 races and plenty of fanfare, including outrageous hats, tasty mint juleps and celebrities galore.

The current favorites among this year's 20-horse field are Sierra Leone and Fierceness, which is jockeyed by three-time Kentucky Derby winner John Velazquez. Both horses are Kentucky natives.

Kentucky Derby start time

Post time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4.

Kentucky Derby TV coverage

The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live on NBC, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Kentucky Derby live stream

For cord-cutters, the Kentucky Derby can be streamed on Peacock and Fubo.

Kentucky Derby field, odds

Post positions were drawn Saturday for the race. Here's where each horse will start, in addition to the horse's trainer, jockey and odds, according to BetMGM.

Epic Ride replaces Encino, which was officially scratched Tuesday. Mugatu is also eligible if another competitor scratches.

