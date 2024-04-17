When is the Kentucky Derby? Time, how to watch, horses in 150th running at Churchill Downs

We are approaching race day at Churchill Downs.

The 2024 and 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is a few weeks away, but horse racing fans are already gearing up for another fantastic day in Louisville. The field for "The Run for the Roses" isn't officially set yet with the draw still more than a week away, but some horses are already expected to take part in the running with the prep races completed. One of those horses could win the first leg of the Triple Crown.

Here's what to know about the 2024 Kentucky Derby with race day less than three weeks away:

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The sign signaling it's the 150th Running of the Kentucky Derby and "2024" are changed at Churchill Downs on Tuesday, March 19, 2024

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is at 2:30 p.m. ET on May 4.

How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will air on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock.

When is the 2024 Kentucky Derby field posted?

The Kentucky Derby field isn't officially set, but it will be unveiled April 27.

How many horses will be in 2024 Kentucky Derby?

There will be 20 horses racing for the opportunity to be draped in roses after the finish line.

Who could be in the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

While the official field isn't set, the Kentucky Derby does have a projected list of horses who could be competing. It is based off the prep race results. As of April 15, the projected field is:

Sierra Leone

Fierceness

Catching Freedom

Stronghold

Resilience

Forever Young

Endlessly

Dornoch

Just A Touch

Track Phantom

West Saratoga

Just Steel

Honor Marie

Domestic Product

Catalytic

Deterministic

Society Man

Mystik Dan

Encino

T O Password

When is the Thunder Over Louisville?

The Thunder Over Louisville is an airshow that serves as the “Opening Ceremonies” of the Kentucky Derby Festival. The show, which features military and civilian aircrafts, will be on April 20 at 3 p.m. ET this year.

Kentucky Derby ticket prices

Tickets for the 150th Run for the Roses will run as follows:

To find Derby tickets, you can visit kentuckyderby.com/tickets.

Kentucky Derby traditions: Hats, dresses and mint julip recipes

Kentucky Derby hats and outfits are a thing, so be prepared to go all out. Churchill Downs even released a style guide this year if you need inspiration for what to wear. And don't forget to make mint julips. The cocktail is a staple for derby day. Here's why and how to make one.

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown refers to the three major races of horse racing. The three races are: the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. A horse that wins all three races in the same year is a Triple Crown winner.

Since the first winner in 1919, 13 horses have won the Triple Crown. The last to do it was Justify in 2018.

Contributing: Louisville Courier Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Kentucky Derby: When, how to watch, horses in 150th running