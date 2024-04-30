Full horses list and odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby
Who will win the 2024 Kentucky Derby?
That's a question to be answered this weekend when the 150th Run for the Roses starts on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Morning-line odds are out for all 20 participants – including two Japanese horses – in this year's race, indicating which horses are early favorites to win the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.
Topping the early odds are two American horses born in Kentucky: Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown and jockeyed by Tyler Gafflione, and Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and jockeyed by three-time Derby winner John Velazquez.
After Saturday's post drawing, we know Sierra Leone will be trying to be the eighth horse to win the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" from post 2, and Fierceness will try to break the winless streak (0-for-44) of hoses starting from post 17.
Here is the full list of participants and morning-line odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.
2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds
Number (Post)
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
Morning-line odds (American odds)*
1
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
20-1 (+2000)
2
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3-1 (+300)
3
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
20-1 (+2000)
4
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
8-1 (+800)
5
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
30-1 (+3000)
6
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
20-1 (+2000)
7
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
20-1 (+2000)
8
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
10-1 (+1000)
9
Encino
Brad Cox
Axel Concepción
20-1 (+2000)
10
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
30-1 (+3000)
11
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
10-1 (+1000)
12
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
20-1 (+2000)
13
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
50-1 (+5000)
14
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
30-1 (+3000)
15
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
30-1 (+3000)
16
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
50-1 (+5000)
17
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
5-2 (+250)
18
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
20-1 (+2000)
19
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
20-1 (+2000)
20
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
50-1 (+5000)
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Cable TV: NBC
