Full horses list and odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Who will win the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

That's a question to be answered this weekend when the 150th Run for the Roses starts on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Morning-line odds are out for all 20 participants – including two Japanese horses – in this year's race, indicating which horses are early favorites to win the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Topping the early odds are two American horses born in Kentucky: Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown and jockeyed by Tyler Gafflione, and Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and jockeyed by three-time Derby winner John Velazquez.

After Saturday's post drawing, we know Sierra Leone will be trying to be the eighth horse to win the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" from post 2, and Fierceness will try to break the winless streak (0-for-44) of hoses starting from post 17.

Here is the full list of participants and morning-line odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

The field of horses leave the starting gate for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Javier Castellano aboard Mage wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds

Number (Post) Horse Trainer Jockey Morning-line odds (American odds)* 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 (+2000) 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 (+300) 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 20-1 (+2000) 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 (+800) 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 30-1 (+3000) 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 (+2000) 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 (+2000) 8 Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 10-1 (+1000) 9 Encino Brad Cox Axel Concepción 20-1 (+2000) 10 T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 30-1 (+3000) 11 Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 10-1 (+1000) 12 Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 20-1 (+2000) 13 West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 50-1 (+5000) 14 Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 30-1 (+3000) 15 Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 30-1 (+3000) 16 Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 50-1 (+5000) 17 Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 5-2 (+250) 18 Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 20-1 (+2000) 19 Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 20-1 (+2000) 20 Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 50-1 (+5000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

