Full horses list and odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Jack McKessy, USA TODAY
Who will win the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

That's a question to be answered this weekend when the 150th Run for the Roses starts on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. Morning-line odds are out for all 20 participants – including two Japanese horses – in this year's race, indicating which horses are early favorites to win the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Topping the early odds are two American horses born in Kentucky: Sierra Leone, trained by Chad Brown and jockeyed by Tyler Gafflione, and Fierceness, trained by Todd Pletcher and jockeyed by three-time Derby winner John Velazquez.

After Saturday's post drawing, we know Sierra Leone will be trying to be the eighth horse to win the "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" from post 2, and Fierceness will try to break the winless streak (0-for-44) of hoses starting from post 17.

Here is the full list of participants and morning-line odds for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

The field of horses leave the starting gate for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Javier Castellano aboard Mage wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.
2024 Kentucky Derby horses and odds

Number (Post)

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

Morning-line odds (American odds)*

1

Dornoch

Danny Gargan

Luis Saez

20-1 (+2000)

2

Sierra Leone

Chad Brown

Tyler Gaffalione

3-1 (+300)

3

Mystik Dan

Kenny McPeek

Brian Hernandez Jr.

20-1 (+2000)

4

Catching Freedom

Brad Cox

Flavien Prat

8-1 (+800)

5

Catalytic

Saffie Joseph Jr.

José Ortiz

30-1 (+3000)

6

Just Steel

D. Wayne Lukas

Keith Asmussen

20-1 (+2000)

7

Honor Marie

Whit Beckman

Ben Curtis

20-1 (+2000)

8

Just a Touch

Brad Cox

Florent Geroux

10-1 (+1000)

9

Encino

Brad Cox

Axel Concepción

20-1 (+2000)

10

T O Password

Daisuke Takayanagi

Kazushi Kimura

30-1 (+3000)

11

Forever Young

Yoshito Yahagi

Ryusei Sakai

10-1 (+1000)

12

Track Phantom

Steve Asmussen

Joel Rosario

20-1 (+2000)

13

West Saratoga

Larry Demeritte

Jesús Castañón

50-1 (+5000)

14

Endlessly

Michael McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli

30-1 (+3000)

15

Domestic Product

Chad Brown

Irad Ortiz Jr.

30-1 (+3000)

16

Grand Mo the First

Victor Barboza Jr.

Emisael Jaramillo

50-1 (+5000)

17

Fierceness

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

5-2 (+250)

18

Stronghold

Phil D'Amato

Antonio Fresu

20-1 (+2000)

19

Resilience

Bill Mott

Junior Alvarado

20-1 (+2000)

20

Society Man

Danny Gargan

Frankie Dettori

50-1 (+5000)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

  • When: Saturday, May 4

  • Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

  • Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

  • Cable TV: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

