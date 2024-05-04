When is Kentucky Derby? Time, complete field, how to watch the most exciting two minutes in sports

It's Derby Day!

The focus of the sports world turns to Churchill Downs for the "most exciting two minutes in sports," during Saturday's 150th Kentucky Derby, the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. The sport hasn't had a Triple Crown winner since Justify in 2018.

Last year's race was marred by seven horse deaths in the week leading up to the Derby. Coming away with the victory was Mage, who had 15-1 odds to win and didn't even race as a 2-year-old.

Two Kentucky-born horses are the favorites to win this year's race: Sierra Leone and Fierceness, who is jockeyed by three-time Kentucky Derby winner, John Velazquez.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

The field of horses leave the starting gate for the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Javier Castellano aboard Mage wins the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

What time is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby has an official post time of 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4.

How to watch Kentucky Derby

Coverage starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC. The Kentucky Derby can also be streamed on Peacock, YouTube TV and fuboTV.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs, which is located in Louisville, Kentucky. Churchill Downs opened in 1875 and it has hosted the Kentucky Derby ever since.

What is the Kentucky Derby field?

Here's each horse's post position, in addition to its trainer, jockey and odds:

1. Dornoch, Danny Gargan, Luis Saez, 20-1

2. Sierra Leone, Chad Brown, Tyler Gaffalione, 3-1

3. Mystik Dan, Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 20-1

4. Catching Freedom, Brad Cox, Flavien Prat, 8-1

5. Catalytic, Saffie Joseph Jr., Jose Ortiz, 30-1

6. Just Steel, D. Wayne Lukas, Keith Asmussen, 20-1

7. Honor Marie, Whit Beckman, Ben Curtis, 20-1

8. Just a Touch, Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 10-1

9. T O Password, Daisuke Takayanagi, Kazushi Kimura, 30-1

10. Forever Young, Yoshito Yahagi, Ryusei Sakai, 10-1

11. Track Phantom, Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 20-1

12. West Saratoga, Larry Demeritte, Jesus Castanon, 50-1

13. Endlessly, Michael McCarthy, Umberto Rispoli, 30-1

14. Domestic Product, Chad Brown, Irad Ortiz Jr., 30-1

15. Grand Mo the First, Victor Barboza Jr., Emisael Jaramillo, 50-1

16. Fierceness, Todd Pletcher, John Velazquez, 5-2

17. Stronghold, Phil D’Amato, Antonio Fresu, 20-1

18. Resilience, Bill Mott, Junior Alvarado, 20-1

19. Society Man, Danny Gargan, Frankie Dettori, 50-1

20. Epic Ride, John Ennis, Adam Beschizza, 30-1

Epic Ride replaced Encino, which was officially scratched Tuesday. Mugatu is also eligible if another competitor scratches.

Who won the 2023 Kentucky Derby?

Jace’s Road, Reincarnate, and Kingsbarns broke out early from the pack, crossing the ¼ mile at 22:35. Coming down at the ½ mile mark, Verifying set the pace at 45.73, but at the top of the stretch, Two Phil’s bolted out to the lead. But then Mage came from the outside with long strides passing Two Phil’s on the inside and won by a length, crossing the finish at 2:01.57.

The day was marred by the death of two horses. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after racing earlier in the day.

Contributing: Scooby Axson, USA TODAY; Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY; Jack McKessy, USA TODAY; Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is Kentucky Derby 2024? Time, horses, odds, how to watch