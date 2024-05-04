Kentucky Derby payouts 2024: Complete betting results after Mystik Dan's win

Mystik Dan won the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in a photo finish, earning a hefty $3.1 million prize for its owners — a sizeable increase on what last year's winner, Mage, earned thanks to a record $5 million purse.

Mystik Dan, who crossed the wire in 2:03.34 to win by a nose, also (presumably) won some money for bettors out there. The horse, ridden by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., went off at 18-1 odds.

Here is a full breakdown of all the winning payouts and what the top five horses took home for their owners:

(Winnings based on a $2 bet unless otherwise noted)

Mystik Dan payout

Odds: 18-1

Win: $39.22

Place: $16.32

Show: $10

Sierra Leone payout

Odds: 9/2

Place $6.54

Show: $4.64

Forever Young payout

Odds: 7-1

Show: $5.58

Kentucky Derby payouts on finishing combos

Exacta ($2 bet): (Runners: 3/2) $258.56

Trifecta ($1 bet): (3/2/11) $1,113.84

Superfecta ($1 bet): (3/2/11/4) $8,254

Kentucky Derby payouts by wager type

$0.50 Trifecta (3/2/11) $556.92

$1.00 Super High Five (3/2/11/4/10) $316,920.10

$1.00 Double (5/3) $139.27

$0.50 Pick 3 (10/5/3) $319.06

$0.50 Pick 4 (2/10/5/3) $18,299.93

$0.50 Pick 5 (5/2/10/5/3) $188,957.75

$0.20 Pick 6 (3/5/2/10/5/3) $345,073.62

Kentucky Derby earnings for Top 5 finishers

First: Mystik Dan, $3.1 million

Second: Sierra Leone, $1 million

Third: Forever Young, $500,000

Fourth: Catching Freedom, $250,000

Fifth: T O Password $150,000

