Kentucky Derby payouts 2024: Complete betting results after Mystik Dan's win
Mystik Dan won the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday in a photo finish, earning a hefty $3.1 million prize for its owners — a sizeable increase on what last year's winner, Mage, earned thanks to a record $5 million purse.
Mystik Dan, who crossed the wire in 2:03.34 to win by a nose, also (presumably) won some money for bettors out there. The horse, ridden by jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., went off at 18-1 odds.
Here is a full breakdown of all the winning payouts and what the top five horses took home for their owners:
(Winnings based on a $2 bet unless otherwise noted)
Mystik Dan payout
Odds: 18-1
Win: $39.22
Place: $16.32
Show: $10
Sierra Leone payout
Odds: 9/2
Place $6.54
Show: $4.64
Forever Young payout
Odds: 7-1
Show: $5.58
Kentucky Derby payouts on finishing combos
Exacta ($2 bet): (Runners: 3/2) $258.56
Trifecta ($1 bet): (3/2/11) $1,113.84
Superfecta ($1 bet): (3/2/11/4) $8,254
Kentucky Derby payouts by wager type
$0.50 Trifecta (3/2/11) $556.92
$1.00 Super High Five (3/2/11/4/10) $316,920.10
$1.00 Double (5/3) $139.27
$0.50 Pick 3 (10/5/3) $319.06
$0.50 Pick 4 (2/10/5/3) $18,299.93
$0.50 Pick 5 (5/2/10/5/3) $188,957.75
$0.20 Pick 6 (3/5/2/10/5/3) $345,073.62
Kentucky Derby earnings for Top 5 finishers
First: Mystik Dan, $3.1 million
Second: Sierra Leone, $1 million
Third: Forever Young, $500,000
Fourth: Catching Freedom, $250,000
Fifth: T O Password $150,000
Contributing: Louisville Courier Journal/USA TODAY Network
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky Derby payouts: Betting results as Mystik Dan wins 2024 race