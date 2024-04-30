Where is the Kentucky Derby? What to know about Churchill Downs before 2024 race

It's race week at America’s most famous horse racing track.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is days away from taking place, and some of the top thoroughbreds and people donning fancy hats will make their way to the "Bluegrass State" to take part in "the most exciting two minutes in sports." It'll also be a historic edition this year with it being the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, making the race the longest continually running sporting event in the country. Even more impressive, the Kentucky Derby has always taken place at the same track.

Here is what to know about the venue that hosts the Kentucky Derby:

A huge crowd turned out for the Kentucky Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May, 6, 2023.

Where is the Kentucky Derby held?

The Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs.

Where is Churchill Downs?

Churchill Downs is located in Louisville, Kentucky.

When did Churchill Downs open?

Churchill Downs opened in 1875 and it has hosted the Kentucky Derby ever since.

How big is Churchill Downs?

Churchill Downs occupies 147 acres and it features a one-mile dirt, oval racetrack and a seven-furlong turf racecourse. It is also has barns behind the racetrack, which "house more than 1,400 horses each year," according to the facility.

How long is Churchill Downs race track?

Not every track is the same length for races. The Kentucky Derby is 1 ¼ miles (or 10 furlongs) long.

Churchill Downs capacity

When it's race day, Churchill Downs is one of the most packed venues in sports. The venue hosts around 165,000 people for the Kentucky Derby, a majority of which are in the grandstands of the race track.

Churchill Downs weather for Kentucky Derby

May 4 should be a great day for racing. It is forecasted to be 83 degrees, "mostly sunny and warm" with winds around six miles per hour around the start of the race, according to AccuWeather.

