What is the Triple Crown? A history of horse racing's most cherished accomplishment

Horse racing moves to the forefront of the sports world every spring with the start of Triple Crown season.

Anticipation builds leading up to the Kentucky Derby in early May, when the top 3-year-old Thoroughbreds aim to capture the "Run for the Roses" at Churchill Downs.

Over the following six weeks, the drama can reach even greater heights as the Derby winner has the opportunity to etch its name into the history books by winning twice more and completing the Triple Crown.

The feat is extremely difficult, but for the horses, jockeys, trainers and owners who are fortunate enough to do it, winning the Triple Crown is an achievement of a lifetime.

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown refers to the three major races in American Thoroughbred horse racing. It consists of the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. A horse that finishes first in all three races in the same year is said to have won the Triple Crown.

The last Triple Crown winner was Justify in 2018.

When are this year's Triple Crown races?

The Kentucky Derby officially kicks off the first leg of the Triple Crown on May 4, followed by the Preakness Stakes on May 18 and Belmont Stakes on June 8.

American Pharoah trainer Bob Baffert, right, hoists the Triple Crown trophy, while jockey Victor Espinoza and owner Ahmed Zayat hold the Belmont trophy after American Pharoah completed the Triple Crown sweep in 2015.

How many horses have won the Triple Crown?

Since the Kentucky Derby was established in 1875, a total of 13 horses have won what's officially called the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing. They are:

Sir Barton (1919)

Gallant Fox (1930)

Omaha (1935)

War Admiral (1937)

Whirlaway (1941)

Count Fleet (1943)

Assault (1946)

Citation (1948)

Secretariat (1973)

Seattle Slew (1977)

Affirmed (1978)

American Pharoah (2015)

Justify (2018)

How did the term 'Triple Crown' originate?

The term "Triple Crown" – referring to the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes – was first used in 1930, when Gallant Fox became the second horse in history to win all three races. (The phrase was taken from English horse racing, which has a Triple Crown of its own dating to 1853.)

Sportswriter Charles Hatton of the Daily Racing Form is credited with coining the term for American audiences.

