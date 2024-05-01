Kentucky Derby 2024 ticket prices: How expensive is it to see 150th 'Run for the Roses'?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is near, and there is still a chance to see who will win the first leg of the Triple Crown in person.

Tickets for this year's running are sold out, but there are tickets available on the secondary market. The Kentucky Derby is an unique sporting event since more than 160,000 people are expected, so there are several ways to experience the day, from inside of the track to being able to watch the horses cross the finish line. It doesn't have to be an expensive day at Churchill Downs, but it could be quite pricey depending on what you want the experience to be.

Here's what to know about ticket prices for the 150th Kentucky Derby.

Race fans enter the track beneath the statue of Secretariat on Kentucky Derby Day at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on May 6, 2023.

How expensive is it to go to the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Before tickets sold out, ticket prices ranged in starting prices from $275 general admission and standing room – which don't offer a track view – to $135,000 for a private suite. Reserved seating started at $650, new paddock seating started at $693 and dining experiences had starting prices of $1,375.

The Kentucky Derby offers "Derby Experiences" tickets, which include tickets to the event and various accommodations. Tickets for those start at $2,199, and adding hotel accommodations increases it to $7,701.

With tickets sold out, the wide spectrum of ticket options are also on the secondary market. People can be inside Churchill Downs for as little as $130 or, if they want a world-class experience, prices are starting for more than $5,000.

Kentucky Derby 2024 ticket prices

The available seating options to buy on Ticketmaster are infield general admission (standing room only with no track view), infield final turn general admission (standing room only with no track view), reserved seating, dining and premier dining. Frontside plaza walkaround seats are sold out. Here are the prices for each section on Ticketmaster:

