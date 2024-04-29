Looking back: Mage won 2023 Kentucky Derby on day marred by death of two horses

Before the 2023 Kentucky Derby, horse racing was in the spotlight because of seven horse deaths during the week of the race. Bob Baffert, the Hall of Fame trainer of two Triple Crown winners, was also continuing his suspension from Churchill Downs after 2021 Derby winner Medina Spirit was disqualified for failing a post-race drug test.

When the 18 horses lined up for the 149th running of the 1 ¼ mile race, it was the smallest field since 2020, when 15 horses entered, and the Derby was run in September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tapit Trice had the best morning line odds at 5-1 after early favorite Forte, who had won the Florida Derby, was scratched earlier in the morning because of a bruised foot. Just before the race, Angel of Empire came in as a 4-1 favorite.

Eventual winner Mage, who didn’t even race as a two-year-old and had one victory in three career starts, had 15-1 odds to win the Kentucky Derby.

Jockey Javier Castellano raises his fist in celebration after he and Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in 2023.

How Mage won 2023 Kentucky Derby

Jace’s Road, Reincarnate, and Kingsbarns broke out early from the pack, crossing the ¼ mile at 22:35. Coming down at the ½ mile mark, Verifying set the pace at 45.73, but at the top of the stretch, Two Phil’s bolted out to the lead, but the Mage came from the outside with long strides passing Two Phil’s on inside and won by a length, crossing the finish at 2:01.57.

Mage paid out $32.42 (win), $14.58 (place), and $9.08 (show) and won $1.86 million for coming in first. Mage’s jockey Javier Castellano also broke a 0-15 skid at Churchill Downs.

The day was marred by the death of two horses. Freezing Point and Chloe’s Dream were euthanized after racing earlier in the day.

Final results of the 2023 Kentucky Derby

1. Mage

2. Two Phil's

3. Angel of Empire

4. Disarm

5. Hit Show

6. Derma Sotogake

7. Tapit Trice

8. Raise Cain

9. Rocket Can

10. Confidence Game

11. Sun Thunder

12. Mandarin Hero

13. Reincarnate

14. Kingsbarns

15. King Russell

16. Verifying

17. Jace's Road

18. Cyclone Mischief

Scratched: Forte, Skinner

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who won 2023 Kentucky Derby? Mage winner of 149th Run for the Roses